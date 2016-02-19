Energy Conservation in the Design of Multi-Storey Buildings
1st Edition
Description
Energy Conservation in the Design of Multi-Storey Buildings documents the papers presented at an International Symposium held at The University of Sydney, 1-3 June 1983, sponsored by The University of Sydney, the International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering, the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, and the Institution of Engineers Australia. The volume contains 13 papers organized into two parts. Part I deals with predictive methods. It includes papers that describe the design of Australian projects where energy was a major issue; examine energy conservative building design from the standpoints of New York and Singapore; present a design tool for estimating energy consumption and costs; and consider limitations in the application of computers to the design of the airconditioning plant. Part II is devoted to energy management. The papers survey energy management in Australian office buildings and hospitals; describe energy audits in the United States; and discusses methods for the computer control of energy systems.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
Part I Predictive Methods for the Energy-Conservative Design of Multi-Storey Buildings
Energy as a Major Architectural Design Issue
The Rocks Gateway Project, Sydney - A Study in Integrated Energy Design
Contemporary Energy Conservation Design Considerations and Methods
Simulation Studies of Building Energy Performance in Warm and Humid Climates
The Application of BUNYIP to the Design of Multi-Storey Buildings
Energy-Conservative Design in Context - The Use of Multi-Criteria Decision Methods
New Tools for Analyzing the Thermal and Daylighting Performance of Fenestration in Multistory Buildings
The Applications of Computers to Energy Conservation in HVAC Plants
Part II Energy Management in Multi-Storey Buildings
Survey of Energy Management of Office Buildings in Sydney
Energy Conservation in New South Wales Hospitals
Energy Audits, their Evaluation andC conservation Measures
Computer Control of Building Energy Systems
An Integrated Approach to Environmental Comfort with Low Energy
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147765