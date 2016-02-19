Energy Conservation in the Design of Multi-Storey Buildings documents the papers presented at an International Symposium held at The University of Sydney, 1-3 June 1983, sponsored by The University of Sydney, the International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering, the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, and the Institution of Engineers Australia. The volume contains 13 papers organized into two parts. Part I deals with predictive methods. It includes papers that describe the design of Australian projects where energy was a major issue; examine energy conservative building design from the standpoints of New York and Singapore; present a design tool for estimating energy consumption and costs; and consider limitations in the application of computers to the design of the airconditioning plant. Part II is devoted to energy management. The papers survey energy management in Australian office buildings and hospitals; describe energy audits in the United States; and discusses methods for the computer control of energy systems.