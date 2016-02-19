Energy Conservation in the Design of Multi-Storey Buildings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080298504, 9781483147765

Energy Conservation in the Design of Multi-Storey Buildings

1st Edition

Editors: Henry J. Cowan
eBook ISBN: 9781483147765
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 262
Description

Energy Conservation in the Design of Multi-Storey Buildings documents the papers presented at an International Symposium held at The University of Sydney, 1-3 June 1983, sponsored by The University of Sydney, the International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering, the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, and the Institution of Engineers Australia. The volume contains 13 papers organized into two parts. Part I deals with predictive methods. It includes papers that describe the design of Australian projects where energy was a major issue; examine energy conservative building design from the standpoints of New York and Singapore; present a design tool for estimating energy consumption and costs; and consider limitations in the application of computers to the design of the airconditioning plant. Part II is devoted to energy management. The papers survey energy management in Australian office buildings and hospitals; describe energy audits in the United States; and discusses methods for the computer control of energy systems.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Contributors

Part I Predictive Methods for the Energy-Conservative Design of Multi-Storey Buildings

Energy as a Major Architectural Design Issue

The Rocks Gateway Project, Sydney - A Study in Integrated Energy Design

Contemporary Energy Conservation Design Considerations and Methods

Simulation Studies of Building Energy Performance in Warm and Humid Climates

The Application of BUNYIP to the Design of Multi-Storey Buildings

Energy-Conservative Design in Context - The Use of Multi-Criteria Decision Methods

New Tools for Analyzing the Thermal and Daylighting Performance of Fenestration in Multistory Buildings

The Applications of Computers to Energy Conservation in HVAC Plants

Part II Energy Management in Multi-Storey Buildings

Survey of Energy Management of Office Buildings in Sydney

Energy Conservation in New South Wales Hospitals

Energy Audits, their Evaluation andC conservation Measures

Computer Control of Building Energy Systems

An Integrated Approach to Environmental Comfort with Low Energy

Index

© Pergamon 1984
