Energy Autonomy of Batteryless and Wireless Embedded Systems
1st Edition
Aeronautical Applications
Description
Energy Autonomy of Batteryless and Wireless Embedded Systems covers the numerous new applications of embedded systems that are envisioned in the context of aeronautics, such as sensor deployment for flight tests or for structural health monitoring. However, the increasing burden of on-board cabling requires wireless solutions. Moreover, concerns such as safety or system lifetime preclude the use of electrochemical energy storage. Ambient energy capture, storage and management are therefore key topics. This book presents these concepts and illustrates them through actual implementations in airliners.
With five years of experience within this specialist field, the authors present results from actual flight tests via a partnership with Airbus. Basic concepts are summarized, together with practical implementations in airliners, enriching the book through the very specific aspects related to embedded systems deployed in aircraft. This book will appeal to both students and practising engineers in the field.
Key Features
- Features a complete study of the energy management architecture, from general concepts to specific applications
- Presents results from thorough studies on electrostatic energy storage
- Provides hands-on consideration of industrial implementations in airliners, specifically in harsh environments
- Includes actual results obtained from flight tests
Readership
Academics, researchers, practitioners and graduate students in the fields of embedded systems and aeronautics science
Table of Contents
- Wireless Sensor Networks
1.1 Brief historical perspective
1.2 Some principles and definitions
1.3 The energy question
1.4 Aeronautics
- Energy Autonomy
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Electrochemical source and electrostatic energy storage
2.3 General points relating to the retrieval of ambient energy
2.4 Ambient energies and associated transducers
2.5 Conclusion
- Architectures and Electric Circuits
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Different storage modes
3.3 Set up and operation of the energy harvesting system
3.4 Delayed load activation (undervoltage lockout – UVLO)
3.5 DC/DC converters
3.6 Safeguards
3.7 Conclusion
- Build Achievements
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Autonomous power supply for external sensors in a flight testing campaign
4.3 Autonomous power supply for age tracking sensors
4.4 Aeroacoustic energy recovery
4.5 General conclusion: build achievements provided
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th October 2016
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011591
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481239
About the Author
Jean-Marie Dilhac
Jean-Marie Dilhac is Professor at the National Institute of Applied Sciences of Toulouse where he teaches telecommunications, electronics, digital signal processing and the history of science. His research focuses on energy management in wireless sensor networks, particularly in the field of aeronautics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Toulouse, France
Vincent Boitier
Vincent Boitier is a lecturer at University Paul Sabatier Toulouse in the subject of energy and embedded systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader, Université Paul Sabatier, Toulouse, France