Energy Autonomy of Batteryless and Wireless Embedded Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785481239, 9780081011591

Energy Autonomy of Batteryless and Wireless Embedded Systems

1st Edition

Aeronautical Applications

Authors: Jean-Marie Dilhac Vincent Boitier
eBook ISBN: 9780081011591
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785481239
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 13th October 2016
Page Count: 176
Description

Energy Autonomy of Batteryless and Wireless Embedded Systems covers the numerous new applications of embedded systems that are envisioned in the context of aeronautics, such as sensor deployment for flight tests or for structural health monitoring. However, the increasing burden of on-board cabling requires wireless solutions. Moreover, concerns such as safety or system lifetime preclude the use of electrochemical energy storage. Ambient energy capture, storage and management are therefore key topics. This book presents these concepts and illustrates them through actual implementations in airliners.
With five years of experience within this specialist field, the authors present results from actual flight tests via a partnership with Airbus. Basic concepts are summarized, together with practical implementations in airliners, enriching the book through the very specific aspects related to embedded systems deployed in aircraft. This book will appeal to both students and practising engineers in the field.

Key Features

  • Features a complete study of the energy management architecture, from general concepts to specific applications
  • Presents results from thorough studies on electrostatic energy storage
  • Provides hands-on consideration of industrial implementations in airliners, specifically in harsh environments
  • Includes actual results obtained from flight tests

Readership

Academics, researchers, practitioners and graduate students in the fields of embedded systems and aeronautics science

Table of Contents

  1. Wireless Sensor Networks
    1.1 Brief historical perspective
    1.2 Some principles and definitions
    1.3 The energy question
    1.4 Aeronautics
  2.  Energy Autonomy
    2.1 Introduction
    2.2 Electrochemical source and electrostatic energy storage
    2.3 General points relating to the retrieval of ambient energy
    2.4 Ambient energies and associated transducers
    2.5 Conclusion
  3. Architectures and Electric Circuits
    3.1 Introduction
    3.2 Different storage modes
    3.3 Set up and operation of the energy harvesting system
    3.4 Delayed load activation (undervoltage lockout – UVLO)
    3.5 DC/DC converters
    3.6 Safeguards
    3.7 Conclusion
  4. Build Achievements
    4.1 Introduction
    4.2 Autonomous power supply for external sensors in a flight testing campaign
    4.3 Autonomous power supply for age tracking sensors
    4.4 Aeroacoustic energy recovery
    4.5 General conclusion: build achievements provided

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081011591
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785481239

About the Author

Jean-Marie Dilhac

Jean-Marie Dilhac is Professor at the National Institute of Applied Sciences of Toulouse where he teaches telecommunications, electronics, digital signal processing and the history of science. His research focuses on energy management in wireless sensor networks, particularly in the field of aeronautics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Toulouse, France

Vincent Boitier

Vincent Boitier is a lecturer at University Paul Sabatier Toulouse in the subject of energy and embedded systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader, Université Paul Sabatier, Toulouse, France

Ratings and Reviews

