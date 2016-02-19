Energy and Sea Power - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080280356, 9781483148410

Energy and Sea Power

1st Edition

Challenge for the Decade

Editors: Don Walsh Marjorie Cappellari
eBook ISBN: 9781483148410
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 210
Description

Energy and Sea Power: Challenge for the Decade is a collection of essays, which were presented as lectures at the Eighth Annual Pacific Coast Sea Power Forum, held at the U. S. Navy Postgraduate School at Monterey, California, in October 1980, covering the topic of energy and sea power. The book contains papers on world energy availability, its use and economic impact, and on more specialized topic areas such as environmental protection, ship construction for energy efficiency, and the question of renewable ocean energy resources. The text also presents papers on the regulatory and environmental aspects of ocean energy activities; the directions over old sea lanes; and marine transportation needs for U.S. energy supply; energy. The military applications and implications of ocean thermal energy conversion systems; the ocean engineering needs for U.S. energy supply; and the energy-efficient ship design are also considered. The further presents a paper on the shipbuilding needs for support of ocean-energy development.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1. World Energy Needs vs. Potential Resources

2. The Economic Burden of Increased Energy Prices on the United States

3. Hydrocarbons from the Sea Floor

4. Regulatory and Environmental Aspects of Ocean Energy Activities

5. New Directions Over Old Sea Lanes

6. Marine Transportation Needs for U.S. Energy Supply

7. Energy: Key to Military Mobility

8. Military Applications and Implications of Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion System

9. Ocean Engineering Needs for U.S. Energy Supply

10. Energy-Efficient Ship Design

11. Shipbuilding Needs for Support of Ocean Energy Development

Index

210
English
© Pergamon 1981
Pergamon
9781483148410

About the Editor

Don Walsh

Marjorie Cappellari

