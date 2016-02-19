Energy and Economic Myths
1st Edition
Institutional and Analytical Economic Essays
Authors: Nicholas Georgescu-Roegen
eBook ISBN: 9781483187969
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 408
Description
Energy and Economic Myths: Institutional and Analytical Economic Essays is a collection of materials that deal with various issues and concerns in economics. The title aims to clarify the misconception in economics. The first part of the text deals with the issues in natural resources and the economics of production. Next, the selection tackles the problems in institutional economics. Part III covers the epistemological and methodological concerns in economics. The title also talks about economic theories. The book will be of great interest to economists and readers who want to enhance their understanding of economic concepts.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Part I: Natural Resources and the Economics of Production
1. Energy and Economic Myths (1972)
2. Process Analysis and the Neoclassical Theory of Production (1971)
3. The Entropy Law and the Economic Problem (1970)
4. The Economics of Production (1969)
5. Process in Farming Versus Process in Manufacturing: A Problem of Balanced Development (1965)
6. Economic Theory and Agrarian Economics (1960)
Postscript (1966)
Postscript (1975)
Part II: Institutional Economics
7. Structural Inflation-Lock and Balanced Growth (1968)
8. The Institutional Aspects of Peasant Communities: An Analytical View (1965)
Part III: Epistemology and Methodology
9. Dynamic Models and Economic Growth (1974)
10. Further Thoughts on Corrado Gini's Dellusioni dell'econometria (1966)
11. Measure, Quality, and Optimum Scale (1964)
12. Toward Partial Redirection of Econometrics (1952)
Part IV: Pure Theory
13. Vilfredo Pareto and His Theory of Ophelimity (1973)
14. A Diagrammatic Analysis of Complementarity (1952)
Index
About the Author
Nicholas Georgescu-Roegen
