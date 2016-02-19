Energy a Global Outlook: The Case for Effective International Co-Operation discusses the historical, current, and future issues related to the international oil industry and the global energy situation.

The book is organized into three parts. Part I provides an economic and political evaluation, including topics such as the historical evolution of the international oil industry; global energy supply and demand balance; and impact of structural changes on the international energy industries. Part II analyses both historical and regional energy scenario, and Part III presents the statistical data. Readers concerned with the status of the global energy resource will find this book a great source of information regarding the matter.