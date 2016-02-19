Energy: A Global Outlook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080272931, 9781483139968

Energy: A Global Outlook

1st Edition

The Case for Effective International Co-operation

Authors: Abdulhady Hassan Taher
eBook ISBN: 9781483139968
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 408
Description

Energy a Global Outlook: The Case for Effective International Co-Operation discusses the historical, current, and future issues related to the international oil industry and the global energy situation.

The book is organized into three parts. Part I provides an economic and political evaluation, including topics such as the historical evolution of the international oil industry; global energy supply and demand balance; and impact of structural changes on the international energy industries. Part II analyses both historical and regional energy scenario, and Part III presents the statistical data. Readers concerned with the status of the global energy resource will find this book a great source of information regarding the matter.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Part I An Economic and Political Evaluation

Introduction

Chapter 1. Historical Evolution of the International Oil Industry

Chapter 2. Global Energy Supply and Demand Balance

Chapter 3. A Historical Review of OPEC's Creation and Actions

Chapter 4. The Rationale for OPEC

Chapter 5. The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries

Chapter 6. Historical Review and Rationale of the IEA's Creation, Policies and Action

Chapter 7. Impact of Structural Changes on the International Energy Industries

Chapter 8. Petromin, Saudi Arabian Oil Policies and Industrialization through Joint Ventures

Chapter 9. North-South: An International Energy Dialog

Chapter 10. Structural Changes and New Strategies

Chapter 11. Towards an International Energy Development Program

Chapter 12. Epilogue

Part II Energy Scenarios, Historical and Regional Analysis

Chapter 13 - Global Statistical Review of Primary Energy

Chapter 14 - Energy Scenarios for 1985 and 199Chapter

Chapter 15 - Energy Scenarios for the Year 2ChapterChapterChapter

Chapter 16 - The US Energy Situation

Chapter 17 - The West European Energy Situation

Chapter 18 - The Japanese Energy Situation

Chapter 19 - The OPEC Developing Countries' Energy Situation

Chapter 20 - The Non-OPEC Developing Countries' Energy Situation

Chapter 21 - The USSR Energy Situation

Chapter 22 - The East European Energy Situation

Chapter 23 - The Energy Situation of the People's Republic of China

Part III Statistical Data and Appendices

Statistical Tables

Historical Analyses

Projections

Comparison of Forecasts

Appendix I OPEC Resolutions, Agreements and Declarations

Appendix II International Energy Agency

Appendix III Report of the Conference on International Economic Co-operation

Appendix IV Energy: Definition, Glossary, Explanatory Notes, Costs, Supply Lead Times, Units and Conversion Factors

Bibliography

Index


About the Author

Abdulhady Hassan Taher

