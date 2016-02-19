Energy: A Global Outlook
1st Edition
The Case for Effective International Co-operation
Description
Energy a Global Outlook: The Case for Effective International Co-Operation discusses the historical, current, and future issues related to the international oil industry and the global energy situation.
The book is organized into three parts. Part I provides an economic and political evaluation, including topics such as the historical evolution of the international oil industry; global energy supply and demand balance; and impact of structural changes on the international energy industries. Part II analyses both historical and regional energy scenario, and Part III presents the statistical data. Readers concerned with the status of the global energy resource will find this book a great source of information regarding the matter.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Part I An Economic and Political Evaluation
Introduction
Chapter 1. Historical Evolution of the International Oil Industry
Chapter 2. Global Energy Supply and Demand Balance
Chapter 3. A Historical Review of OPEC's Creation and Actions
Chapter 4. The Rationale for OPEC
Chapter 5. The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries
Chapter 6. Historical Review and Rationale of the IEA's Creation, Policies and Action
Chapter 7. Impact of Structural Changes on the International Energy Industries
Chapter 8. Petromin, Saudi Arabian Oil Policies and Industrialization through Joint Ventures
Chapter 9. North-South: An International Energy Dialog
Chapter 10. Structural Changes and New Strategies
Chapter 11. Towards an International Energy Development Program
Chapter 12. Epilogue
Part II Energy Scenarios, Historical and Regional Analysis
Chapter 13 - Global Statistical Review of Primary Energy
Chapter 14 - Energy Scenarios for 1985 and 199Chapter
Chapter 15 - Energy Scenarios for the Year 2ChapterChapterChapter
Chapter 16 - The US Energy Situation
Chapter 17 - The West European Energy Situation
Chapter 18 - The Japanese Energy Situation
Chapter 19 - The OPEC Developing Countries' Energy Situation
Chapter 20 - The Non-OPEC Developing Countries' Energy Situation
Chapter 21 - The USSR Energy Situation
Chapter 22 - The East European Energy Situation
Chapter 23 - The Energy Situation of the People's Republic of China
Part III Statistical Data and Appendices
Statistical Tables
Historical Analyses
Projections
Comparison of Forecasts
Appendix I OPEC Resolutions, Agreements and Declarations
Appendix II International Energy Agency
Appendix III Report of the Conference on International Economic Co-operation
Appendix IV Energy: Definition, Glossary, Explanatory Notes, Costs, Supply Lead Times, Units and Conversion Factors
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139968