Energetic Nanomaterials
1st Edition
Synthesis, Characterization, and Application
Description
Energetic Nanomaterials: Synthesis, Characterization, and Application provides researchers in academia and industry the most novel and meaningful knowledge on nanoenergetic materials, covering the fundamental chemical aspects from synthesis to application.
This valuable resource fills the current gap in book publications on nanoenergetics, the energetic nanomaterials that are applied in explosives, gun and rocket propellants, and pyrotechnic devices, which are expected to yield improved properties, such as a lower vulnerability towards shock initiation, enhanced blast, and environmentally friendly replacements of currently used materials.
The current lack of a systematic and easily available book in this field has resulted in an underestimation of the input of nanoenergetic materials to modern technologies. This book is an indispensable resource for researchers in academia, industry, and research institutes dealing with the production and characterization of energetic materials all over the world.
Key Features
- Written by high-level experts in the field of nanoenergetics
- Covers the hot topic of energetic nanomaterials, including nanometals and their applications in nanoexplosives
- Fills a gap in energetic nanomaterials book publications
Readership
Researchers in academia and industry working in the fields of energetic materials, combustion chemistry, and chemical engineering; and graduate students in these areas
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter One. Nanoenergetic Materials: A New Era in Combustion and Propulsion
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Combustion of Al Nanoparticles
- 3. Combustion of Nanothermite Compositions
- 4. Combustion of Nanoexplosives
- 5. Experimental Methods to Characterize Nanoenergetic Systems Performance
- 6. Conclusion
- Chapter Two. Fast-Reacting Nanocomposite Energetic Materials: Synthesis and Combustion Characterization
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Effect of Fuel and Oxidizer Proximity on Combustion
- 3. Tuning Combustion Performance of Energetic Nanocomposites Through Surface Functionalization of the Fuels
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter Three. Nanometals: Synthesis and Application in Energetic Systems
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanometals in Energetic Systems
- 3. Ignition of Energetic Systems Containing Nanoaluminum
- 4. Nanoaluminum Combustion in Solid Propellants
- 5. Nanoaluminum Usage in Thermites
- 6. Nanoaluminum in Explosives
- 7. Conclusion
- Chapter Four. Mechanisms and Microphysics of Energy Release Pathways in Nanoenergetic Materials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Heat Transfer
- 3. Physical Response of the Oxide Shell
- 4. Reaction Mechanisms
- 5. Conclusion and Future Directions
- Chapter Five. Applications of Nanocatalysts in Solid Rocket Propellants
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Impact of Nanocatalysts on the Thermal Decomposition of Ammonium Perchlorate as Oxidizer in Solid Propellants
- 3. Impact of Metal Nanoparticles on the Thermal Decomposition of AP
- 4. Impact of Metallic Oxide Nanoparticles on the Thermal Decomposition of AP
- 5. Impact of Hydrogen-Storage Nanoparticles on the Thermal Decomposition of AP
- 6. Impact of Nanocatalysts on the Thermal Decomposition of AP/HTPB Propellant
- 7. Impact of Metal Nanoparticles on the Thermal Decomposition of AP/HTPB
- 8. Impact of Hydrogen-Storage Nanoparticles on the Thermal Decomposition of AP/HTPB
- 9. Impact of Nanocatalysts on the Combustion Performance of AP/HTPB Propellant
- 10. Conclusions
- Chapter Six. Nanocoating for Activation of Energetic Metals
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nickel-Coated Aluminum Particles
- 3. Thermoanalytical Tests
- 4. Ignition Tests
- 5. Iron-Coated Aluminum Particles
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter Seven. Nanostructured Energetic Materials and Energetic Chips
- 1. Introduction
- 2. 1D NSEMs and Energetic Chips
- 3. Two-Dimensional NSEMs and Energetic Chips
- 4. Three-Dimensional NSEMs and Energetic Chips
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter Eight. Combustion Behavior of Nanocomposite Energetic Materials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nanostructured Composite High-Energy-Density Materials
- 3. Nanothermites
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter Nine. Catalysis of HMX Decomposition and Combustion: Defect Chemistry Approach
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Experimental
- 3. Results and Discussion
- 4. Elaboration of the Physicochemical Model of Catalytic Influence of Nano-TiO2 on HMX Thermolysis
- 5. Summary
- Chapter Ten. Preparation, Characterization, and Catalytic Activity of Carbon Nanotubes-Supported Metal or Metal Oxide
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Preparation and Characterization
- 3. Catalytic Activity of CNTs-Supported Catalysts In Thermal Decomposition Of Energetic Materials
- 4. Application in Solid Rocket Propellants
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter Eleven. Formation of Nanosized Products in Combustion of Metal Particles
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Experimental Techniques for Particle Sampling
- 3. Original Experimental Approaches
- 4. Characteristics of Oxide Nanoparticles
- 5. Conclusions and Future Work
- Chapter Twelve. Encapsulated Nanoscale Particles and Inclusions in Solid Propellant Ingredients
- 1. Encapsulated Nanoscale Catalysts
- 2. Engineered Metallic Fuels and Alloys
- 3. Composites of Nanoscale Aluminum Particles
- 4. Micrometer-Sized Aluminum Particles with Inclusions
- 5. Microexploding Alloy Fuel Particles
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter Thirteen. Pre-burning Characterization of Nanosized Aluminum in Condensed Energetic Systems
- Nomenclature
- Chemicals Common Names and IUPAC Nomenclature
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Tested Aluminum Powders: Production, Passivation, and Coating
- 3. Morphology, Structure, and Metal Content of Nanosized Aluminum Powders
- 4. Nanosized Al Powder Reactivity
- 5. Rheology of Nanosized Aluminum-Loaded Solid Fuels and Propellant Slurries
- 6. Conclusion and Future Development
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 2nd February 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128027158
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128027103
About the Editor
Vladimir Zarko
Prof. Dr. Vladimir E. Zarko is Head of the Condensed Systems Combustions Laboratory of the Institute of Chemical Kinetics and Combustion, the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences. He graduated from Tomsk State University and obtained a PhD in 1971 and a DSc in 1985 from the Institute of Hydrodynamics, Russian Academy of Sciences, Novosibirsk. He became a professor at Novosibirsk Technical Institute in 1989. His scientific activity has focused on the processes of ignition and transient combustion of the condensed systems. Results of his research have been generalized in the monograph Ignition of Solids, co-authored with Prof. V.N. Vilyunov, Elsevier, 1989. He has since published several books and more than 170 papers in peer reviewed journals, and he has been issued 11 patents. He has served as Associate Editor of the journal Combustion, Explosion, and Shock Waves in Novosibirsk for many years, and he serves on the advisory board of two international journals. Since 2000 he has served as President of the Novosibirsk Division of the Russian Federation of Cosmonautics. Prof. Zarko has traveled to institutions all over the world as a researcher and lecturer. At present his scientific interests are focused on energetic nanomaterials and initiation of high explosives by laser and electron beam pulsed irradiation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Chemical Kinetics and Combustion, Siberian Branch, Academy of Sciences, Novosibirsk, Russia
Alexander Gromov
Prof. Alexander Gromov is currently working at the Process Engineering Faculty, Nuremberg Technical University Georg Simon Ohm, Nuremberg, Germany. He obtained his academic degrees from Bijsk Technologic Institute (1998, Chem.Eng.) and Tomsk Polytechnic University (2000, PhD). Since 2001 he has worked at Tomsk Polytechnic University (Russia), University of Ulsan (South Korea), and Forschungszentrum Karlsruhe and Fraunhofer Institute of Chemical Technology (Germany). He was a visiting professor at the Aerospace Engineering Department of Milan Polytechnic University in 2011-2013 before obtaining the Humboldt Grant for Experienced Researchers and moving to Nuremberg Technical University George Simon Ohm in 2013. Prof. Gromov has authored over 100 scientific publications and several books and has received numerous scientific awards, including the Russian Academy of Science Medal in 2009. He is also a member of the European Committee of the "Global Energy Prize."
Affiliations and Expertise
Nuremberg Technical University Georg Simon Ohm, Nuremberg, Germany, and Tomsk Polytechnic University, Russia