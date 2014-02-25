Energetic Materials, Volume 69
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Detonation Performance and Sensitivity: A Quest for Balance
- On the Release of Stored Energy from Energetic Materials
- Quantum-Chemical Modeling of Energetic Materials: Chemical Reactions Triggered by Defects, Deformations, and Electronic Excitations
- Geometric Metastability in Molecules as a Way to Enhance Energy Storage
- Quantum-Informed Multiscale M&S for Energetic Materials
- The Reactivity of Energetic Materials Under High Pressure and Temperature
- Ab Initio Chemical Kinetics of Key Processes in the Hypergolic Ignition of Hydrazine and Nitrogen Tetroxide
- Material Dependence of Water Interactions with Metal Oxide Nanoparticles: TiO2, SiO2, GeO2, and SnO2
Marta Gałyńska and Petter Persson
Peter Politzer and Jane S. Murray
Elliot R. Bernstein
Maija M. Kuklja
Ajith Perera and Rodney J. Bartlett
DeCarlos E. Taylor and Betsy M. Rice
M. Riad Manaa and Laurence E. Fried
Putikam Raghunath, N. T. Nghia and Ming-Chang Lin
Description
Advances in Quantum Chemistry presents surveys of current topics in this rapidly developing field that has emerged at the cross section of the historically established areas of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. It features detailed reviews written by leading international researchers. This volume focuses on the theory of heavy ion physics in medicine.
Key Features
- This volume presents a series of articles concerning current important topics in quantum chemistry. The invited articles are written by the best people in the field
Readership
Researchers in quantum chemistry, or possible other researchers who are interested in what is happening in quantum chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 25th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004500
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128003459
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
John Sabin Editor
John R. Sabin is Professor of Physics and Chemistry Emeritus at the University of Florida, and Adjungeret Professor at the University of Southern Denmark. He received the AB degree from Williams College in 1962 and the PhD from the University of New Hampshire in 1966. Thereafter he was a postdoctoral student at Uppsala University and at Northwestern University. He was Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri for three years (1968-1971) and then came to the University of Florida where he has been since.
Sabin’s research interest is in the theoretical description of the interaction of fast charged baryon projectiles with atomic and molecular targets, both as neutrals and ions. In this work, he uses molecular quantum mechanics to describe such interactions. In particular, he is interested in the mechanism of absorption of the projectile’s mechanical energy by the target, where it is mostly converted to electronic energy, which is measured by the target’s mean excitation energy. He has written some 250 articles in this and related fields.
Sabin is editor of Advances in Quantum Chemistry and has been editor of the International Journal of Quantum Chemistry. He has edited some 90 volumes and proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville, USA