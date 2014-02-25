Energetic Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128003459, 9780128004500

Energetic Materials, Volume 69

1st Edition

Editors: John Sabin
eBook ISBN: 9780128004500
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128003459
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th February 2014
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

  1. Detonation Performance and Sensitivity: A Quest for Balance

    2. Peter Politzer and Jane S. Murray

  2. On the Release of Stored Energy from Energetic Materials

    3. Elliot R. Bernstein

  3. Quantum-Chemical Modeling of Energetic Materials: Chemical Reactions Triggered by Defects, Deformations, and Electronic Excitations

    4. Maija M. Kuklja

  4. Geometric Metastability in Molecules as a Way to Enhance Energy Storage

    5. Ajith Perera and Rodney J. Bartlett

  5. Quantum-Informed Multiscale M&S for Energetic Materials

    6. DeCarlos E. Taylor and Betsy M. Rice

  6. The Reactivity of Energetic Materials Under High Pressure and Temperature

    7. M. Riad Manaa and Laurence E. Fried

  7. Ab Initio Chemical Kinetics of Key Processes in the Hypergolic Ignition of Hydrazine and Nitrogen Tetroxide

    8. Putikam Raghunath, N. T. Nghia and Ming-Chang Lin

  8. Material Dependence of Water Interactions with Metal Oxide Nanoparticles: TiO2, SiO2, GeO2, and SnO2

    Marta Gałyńska and Petter Persson

Description

Advances in Quantum Chemistry presents surveys of current topics in this rapidly developing field that has emerged at the cross section of the historically established areas of mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology. It features detailed reviews written by leading international researchers. This volume focuses on the theory of heavy ion physics in medicine.

About the Editors

John Sabin

John Sabin Editor

John R. Sabin is Professor of Physics and Chemistry Emeritus at the University of Florida, and Adjungeret Professor at the University of Southern Denmark. He received the AB degree from Williams College in 1962 and the PhD from the University of New Hampshire in 1966. Thereafter he was a postdoctoral student at Uppsala University and at Northwestern University. He was Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri for three years (1968-1971) and then came to the University of Florida where he has been since.

Sabin’s research interest is in the theoretical description of the interaction of fast charged baryon projectiles with atomic and molecular targets, both as neutrals and ions. In this work, he uses molecular quantum mechanics to describe such interactions. In particular, he is interested in the mechanism of absorption of the projectile’s mechanical energy by the target, where it is mostly converted to electronic energy, which is measured by the target’s mean excitation energy. He has written some 250 articles in this and related fields.

Sabin is editor of Advances in Quantum Chemistry and has been editor of the International Journal of Quantum Chemistry. He has edited some 90 volumes and proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

