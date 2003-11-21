Energetic Materials, Volume 13
1st Edition
Part 2. Detonation, Combustion
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Sensitivity Correlations Chapter 2. A Study of Chemical Micro-Mechanisms of Initiation of Organic Polynitro Compounds Chapter 3. Dynamics of Energy Disposal in Unimolecular Reactions Chapter 4. Initiation and Decomposition Mechanisms of Energetic Materials Chapter 5. Initiation due to Plastic Deformation from Shock or Impact Chapter 6. Fast Molecular Processes in Energetic Materials Chapter 7. The Equation of State and Chemistry of Detonation Products Chapter 8. Combustion Mechanisms and Simplified-Kinetics Modeling of Homogeneous Energetic Solids Chapter 9. Modeling of Nitramine Propellant Combustion and Ignition Chapter 10. Use of Kinetic Models for Solid State Reactions in Combustion Simulations Chapter 11. Towards Reliable Prediction of Kinetics and Mechanisms for Elementary Processes: Key Combustion Initiation Reactions of Ammonium Perchlorate
Description
This volume provides an overview of current research and recent advances in the area of energetic materials, focusing on explosives and propellants. The contents and format reflect the fact that theory, experiment and computation are closely linked in this field.
The challenge of developing energetic materials that are less sensitive to accidental stimuli continues to be of critical importance. This volume opens with discussions of some determinants of sensitivity and its correlations with various molecular and crystal properties. The next several chapters deal in considerable detail with different aspects and mechanisms of the initiation of detonation, and its quantitative description. The second half of this volume focuses upon combustion. Extensive studies model ignition and combustion, with applications to different propellants. The final chapter is an exhaustive computational treatment of the mechanism and kinetics of combustion initiation reactions of ammonium perchlorate.
Overall, this volume illustrates the progress that has been made in the field of energetic materials and some of the areas of current activity. It also indicates the challenges involved in characterizing and understanding the properties and behaviour of these compounds. The work is a unique state-of-the-art treatment of the subject, written by pre-eminent researchers in the field.
Key Features
- Overall emphasis is on theory and computation, presented in the context of relevant experimental work
- Presents a unique state-of-the-art treatment of the subject
- Contributors are preeminent researchers in the field
Readership
Computational chemists, Chemical Physicists, Chemical Engineers, Materials Chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 21st November 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530918
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444515193
About the Series Volume Editors
Peter Politzer Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Boyd Professor, University of New Orleans, New Orleans, LA, USA
JS Murray Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New Orleans, Los Angeles, USA