Energetic Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515186, 9780080530901

Energetic Materials, Volume 12

1st Edition

Part 1. Decomposition, Crystal and Molecular Properties

Series Volume Editors: Peter Politzer JS Murray
eBook ISBN: 9780080530901
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515186
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th November 2003
Page Count: 486
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. A Survey of the Thermal Stability of Energetic Materials Chapter 2. Characterisation of Explosive Materials Using Molecular Dynamics Simulations Chapter 3. Nitro aci-nitro Tautomerism in High-Energetic Nitro Compounds Chapter 4. Decomposition Mechanism of 1,1-Diamino-Dinitroethylene (FOX-7): An Overview of the Quantum Chemical Calculation Chapter 5. Quantum-chemical Dynamics with the Slater-Roothaan Method Chapter 6. Molecular Dynamics Simulations of Energetic Materials Chapter 7. Structure and Density Predictions for Energetic Materials Chapter 8. X-ray Crystallography - Beyond Structure in Energetic Materials Chapter 9. Computational Approaches to Heats of Formation Chapter 10. Thermodynamics and Mechanical Properties of HMX from Atomistic Simulations Chapter 11. Optical absorption in PETN and RDX Chapter 12. Interactions of Model Organic Species and Explosives with Clay Minerals Chapter 13. Chemistry and Applications of Dinitramides
Chapter 14. Polynitrogens as Promising High-Energy Density Materials: Computational Design Chapter 15. Electronic Structure Calculations as a Tool in the Quest for Experimental Verification of N4 Chapter 16. Changing the Properties of N5+ and N5- by Substitution

Description

This volume provides an overview of current research and recent advances in the area of energetic materials, focusing on decomposition, crystal and molecular properties. The contents and format reflect the fact that theory, experiment and computation are closely linked in this field.

Since chemical decomposition is of fundamental importance in energetic performance, this volume begins with a survey of the decomposition processes of a variety of energetic compounds. This is followed by detailed studies of certain compounds and specific mechanisms, such as nitro/aci-nitro tautomerism. Chapter 6 covers the transition from decomposition to crystal properties, with molecular dynamics being the primary analytical tool. The next several chapters deal with different aspects of the crystalline state, again moving from the general to particular. There is also a discussion of methods for computing gas, liquid and solid phase heats of formation. Finally, the last portion of this volume looks at the potential of high-nitrogen molecules as energetic systems; this has been of considerable interest in recent years.

Overall, this volume illustrates the progress that has been made in the field of energetic materials and some of the areas of current activity. It also indicates the challenges involved in characterizing and understanding the properties and behaviour of these compounds. The work is a unique state-of-the-art treatment of the subject, written by pre-eminent researchers in the field.

Key Features

  • Overall emphasis is on theory and computation, presented in the context of relevant experimental work
  • Presents a unique state-of-the-art treatment of the subject
  • Contributors are preeminent researchers in the field

Readership

Computational chemists, Chemical Physicists, Chemical Engineers, Materials Chemists.

@qu: "References are up-to-date, and several chapters have excellent and detailed bibliographies that will be of great use to those interested in entering the field." @source: C.J. Eckhardt, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USA

About the Series Volume Editors

Peter Politzer Series Volume Editor

Emeritus Boyd Professor, University of New Orleans, New Orleans, LA, USA

JS Murray Series Volume Editor

University of New Orleans, Los Angeles, USA

