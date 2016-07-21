Endothelium, Volume 77
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The Endothelium-Dependent Nitric Oxide-cGMP Pathway
- Transcriptional and Post Translational Regulation of eNOS in the Endothelium
- Endothelial Small and Intermediate Conductance K Channels and Endothelium-Dependent Hyperpolarization as Drug Target in Cardiovascular Disease
- Epoxyeicosatrienoic Acids and 20-Hydroxyeisosatetraenoic Acid on Endothelial and Vascular Function
- Endothelin-1 Biosynthesis, Signaling and Vasoreactivity
- Endothelium-Dependent Contractions: Prostacyclin and Endothelin-1, Partners in Crime?
- Communication Through Gap Junctions in the Endothelium
- Molecular Signaling Pathways Controlling Vascular Tube Morphogenesis and Pericyte Induced Tube Maturation in 3D Extracellular Matrices
- Stress-Induced Premature Senescence of Endothelial and Endothelial Progenitor Cells
- Estrogens and Coronary Artery Disease: New Clinical Perspectives
- Mechanisms of Endothelial Dysfunction in Hypertensive Pregnancy and Preeclampsia
José S. Possomato-Vieira and Raouf A. Khalil
Fabiola Zakia Mónica, Ka Bian and Ferid Murad
David J.R. Fulton
Ralf Köhler, Aida Oliván-Viguera and Heike Wulff
John D Imig
Martin Houde, Louisane Desbiens and Pedro D’Orléans-Juste
Oliver Baretella and Paul M. Vanhoutte
Kjestine Schmidt, Rainer Windler and Cor De Wit
Stephanie L.K. Bowers, Pieter R. Norden and George E. Davis
Michael S. Goligorsky and Karen Hirschi
Matthias R. Meyer and Matthias Barton
Description
Endothelium, the new volume in the Advances in Pharmacology series, presents readers with a variety of chapters that cover various endothelium-derived mediators and their changes with gender, and during vascular development, senescence, and hypertensive disorders.
Topics include endothelium, nitric oxide, gap junctions, potassium channels, endothelin, vascular development, vascular permeability, gender, aging, and preeclampsia. With contributions from the best authors in the field, the volume is an essential resource for pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists alike.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from the best authors in the field
- Provides an essential resource for pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists
- Covers endothelium-derived mediators and their changes
Readership
Pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists
About the Serial Volume Editors
