Endothelium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128043967, 9780128044155

Endothelium, Volume 77

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Raouf Khalil
eBook ISBN: 9780128044155
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128043967
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st July 2016
Page Count: 462
Table of Contents

    1. The Endothelium-Dependent Nitric Oxide-cGMP Pathway

      2. Fabiola Zakia Mónica, Ka Bian and Ferid Murad

    2. Transcriptional and Post Translational Regulation of eNOS in the Endothelium

      3. David J.R. Fulton

    3. Endothelial Small and Intermediate Conductance K Channels and Endothelium-Dependent Hyperpolarization as Drug Target in Cardiovascular Disease

      4. Ralf Köhler, Aida Oliván-Viguera and Heike Wulff

    4. Epoxyeicosatrienoic Acids and 20-Hydroxyeisosatetraenoic Acid on Endothelial and Vascular Function

      5. John D Imig

    5. Endothelin-1 Biosynthesis, Signaling and Vasoreactivity

      6. Martin Houde, Louisane Desbiens and Pedro D’Orléans-Juste

    6. Endothelium-Dependent Contractions: Prostacyclin and Endothelin-1, Partners in Crime?

      7. Oliver Baretella and Paul M. Vanhoutte

    7. Communication Through Gap Junctions in the Endothelium

      8. Kjestine Schmidt, Rainer Windler and Cor De Wit

    8. Molecular Signaling Pathways Controlling Vascular Tube Morphogenesis and Pericyte Induced Tube Maturation in 3D Extracellular Matrices

      9. Stephanie L.K. Bowers, Pieter R. Norden and George E. Davis

    9. Stress-Induced Premature Senescence of Endothelial and Endothelial Progenitor Cells

      10. Michael S. Goligorsky and Karen Hirschi

    10. Estrogens and Coronary Artery Disease: New Clinical Perspectives

      11. Matthias R. Meyer and Matthias Barton

    11. Mechanisms of Endothelial Dysfunction in Hypertensive Pregnancy and Preeclampsia
      José S. Possomato-Vieira and Raouf A. Khalil

Description

Endothelium, the new volume in the Advances in Pharmacology series, presents readers with a variety of chapters that cover various endothelium-derived mediators and their changes with gender, and during vascular development, senescence, and hypertensive disorders.

Topics include endothelium, nitric oxide, gap junctions, potassium channels, endothelin, vascular development, vascular permeability, gender, aging, and preeclampsia. With contributions from the best authors in the field, the volume is an essential resource for pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists alike.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from the best authors in the field
  • Provides an essential resource for pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists
  • Covers endothelium-derived mediators and their changes

Readership

Pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists

Details

No. of pages:
462
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128044155
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128043967

Praise for the Series:
"...recommended not only to pharmacologists but also to all those in related disciplines" --Nature

About the Serial Volume Editors

Raouf Khalil

Raouf Khalil Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Raouf Khalil is an MD PhD who is very interested in scientific research. After receiving his MD, he joined the graduate school and received his PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Miami, Florida. After doing postdoctoral training at Harvard University, he joined the faculty at University of Mississippi Medical Center. He then moved back to Harvard where he is now Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Dr. Khalil has long been interested in vascular physiology and cell biology. The main focus of his research laboratory is to study the cellular mechanisms of vascular tone under physiological conditions and the changes in these mechanisms in pathological conditions such as coronary artery disease, salt-sensitive hypertension, hypertension in pregnancy, preeclampsia, pulmonary hypertension, and chronic venous disease. State-of-the-art equipment to study various aspects of the vascular system at the whole animal, tissue, cellular, and molecular level are available in his laboratory. Powerful techniques such as physiological bioassays, radioimmunoassays, mRNA and protein analysis, cell and organ culture, immunofluorescence, digital imaging and confocal microscopy are also available. Dr. Khalil's research projects include investigation of endothelium-dependent mechanisms of vascular relaxation, calcium-dependent and calcium-independent mechanisms of vascular and uterine contraction, role of protein kinases and phosphatases in vascular and uterine smooth muscle contraction, mechanisms of sex differences in vascular tone, the role of endothelin in salt-sensitive hypertension, and the role of matrix metalloproteinases in hypertension in pregnancy, preeclampsia, pulmonary hypertension, and chronic venous disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Vascular Surgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

