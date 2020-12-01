Endothelial Signaling in Vascular Dysfunction and Disease

Part I. The Vascular Tree as an Integrative Structure

1. The Vascular System: Components, Signaling and Regulation

2. ROS-induced ROS release in Vascular Signaling and Disease

3. Nitric oxide as a vascular modulator to resistance training

4. Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), Redox signaling and Regulation of Vascular Endothelial Signaling

Part II: The Endothelium in Inflammation: Signaling for Vascular Disease

5. Inflammation and Coronary Artery Disease

6. An activated endothelium post Organ Transplantation: The Pathogenesis of Rejection

7. Neurovascular Unit: Intercellular Signaling and Translational Significance

Part III. Endothelial Signaling, Activation and Toxicity with Chemotherapy

8. Signaling in the Tumor Vasculature

9. Chemotherapy induced Vascular Changes: Onset of Various Pathologies

10. Role of Angiogenesis in Wound Healing: Their impact in Acute and Chronic Wound Healing

11. Normalization of the Tumor Vasculature

12. VEGF/VEGFR signaling in regulation of innate and adaptive immunity in solid tumors

Part IV: Radiation Induced Endothelial Dysfunction and Vascular Disease

13. Human Radiation Exposures (Occupational, Medical, Environmental and Radiation Incidents) and Vascular Dysfunction

14. Flow adapted vascular systems: Mimicking the vascular network to predict clinical response to radiation

15. Radiotherapy and its effects on the tumor and normal vasculature

16. Effects of space radiation on the pulmonary endovasculature: implications for future human deep space exploration

17. Role of endothelial cells in normal tissue radiation injury

Part V: Therapies in Combating Vascular Diseases

18. Experimental Models for Identifying Target Events in Vascular Injury

19. Hemeoxygenase and its Metabolites in Regulation of Vascular Endothelial Health

20. The endothelium as a target for bacterial infection RBC Conjugated agents in Prophylaxis: Challenges at the Bedside

21. Stents versus Scaffolds: Various Tools in Percutaneous Coronary Interventions

22. Statins in Deep Vein Thrombosis: Biochemical Approaches to limiting vascular Disease

23. Mathematical modeling approaches in understanding endothelial function

24. Endothelial dysfunction and vascular diseases. Uric acid and Oxidative stress

25. Comparative Assessment of Electrocardiographic Parameters of Some Birds -An Essential Diagnostic Tool in Veterinary practice

26. Conclusions, Future perspectives and Shifting paradigms in Endovascular Biology From The Editor’s Desk