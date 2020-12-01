Endothelial Signaling in Vascular Dysfunction and Disease
1st Edition
From Bench to Bedside
Description
Endothelial Signaling in Vascular Dysfunction and Disease: From Bench to Bedside provides a detailed understanding of the endothelium, its activation and their link to some common clinical disorders. In addition, the book covers earlier discoveries, including those from the last and 19th centuries. It is split into five sections that cover the vascular tree as an integrative structure, the endothelium in inflammation, endothelial signaling, activation and toxicity with chemotherapy, radiation induced endothelial dysfunction and vascular disease, and therapies in combating vascular diseases. Each section is discussed with a translational approach in order to make the content truly applicable.
This book is a valuable source for basic researchers, clinicians in the fields of Oncology, Cardiovascular Medicine and Radiology, and members of the biomedical field who are conducting studies related to the endothelium and vascular disease.
Key Features
- Discusses the most relevant discoveries in endothelial biology and their link to manifestations of clinical disease
- Presents history and diagrams in each section to highlight the original biological discovery and its link of clinical manifestations of vascular disease
- Includes recent findings on the relationship between endothelial signaling, chemotherapy and radiation induced endothelial dysfunction
Readership
Basic researchers, clinicians in the fields of Oncology, Cardiovascular Medicine and Radiology, and several members of biomedical field
Table of Contents
Part I. The Vascular Tree as an Integrative Structure
1. The Vascular System: Components, Signaling and Regulation
2. ROS-induced ROS release in Vascular Signaling and Disease
3. Nitric oxide as a vascular modulator to resistance training
4. Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), Redox signaling and Regulation of Vascular Endothelial Signaling
Part II: The Endothelium in Inflammation: Signaling for Vascular Disease
5. Inflammation and Coronary Artery Disease
6. An activated endothelium post Organ Transplantation: The Pathogenesis of Rejection
7. Neurovascular Unit: Intercellular Signaling and Translational Significance
Part III. Endothelial Signaling, Activation and Toxicity with Chemotherapy
8. Signaling in the Tumor Vasculature
9. Chemotherapy induced Vascular Changes: Onset of Various Pathologies
10. Role of Angiogenesis in Wound Healing: Their impact in Acute and Chronic Wound Healing
11. Normalization of the Tumor Vasculature
12. VEGF/VEGFR signaling in regulation of innate and adaptive immunity in solid tumors
Part IV: Radiation Induced Endothelial Dysfunction and Vascular Disease
13. Human Radiation Exposures (Occupational, Medical, Environmental and Radiation Incidents) and Vascular Dysfunction
14. Flow adapted vascular systems: Mimicking the vascular network to predict clinical response to radiation
15. Radiotherapy and its effects on the tumor and normal vasculature
16. Effects of space radiation on the pulmonary endovasculature: implications for future human deep space exploration
17. Role of endothelial cells in normal tissue radiation injury
Part V: Therapies in Combating Vascular Diseases
18. Experimental Models for Identifying Target Events in Vascular Injury
19. Hemeoxygenase and its Metabolites in Regulation of Vascular Endothelial Health
20. The endothelium as a target for bacterial infection RBC Conjugated agents in Prophylaxis: Challenges at the Bedside
21. Stents versus Scaffolds: Various Tools in Percutaneous Coronary Interventions
22. Statins in Deep Vein Thrombosis: Biochemical Approaches to limiting vascular Disease
23. Mathematical modeling approaches in understanding endothelial function
24. Endothelial dysfunction and vascular diseases. Uric acid and Oxidative stress
25. Comparative Assessment of Electrocardiographic Parameters of Some Birds -An Essential Diagnostic Tool in Veterinary practice
26. Conclusions, Future perspectives and Shifting paradigms in Endovascular Biology From The Editor’s Desk
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161968
About the Editor
Shampa Chatterjee
Dr. Shampa Chatterjee received her PhD in Chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay) in 1997. Her research interests are in the field of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and redox biology as it relates to inflammation. Her lab studies the effect of ROS generated by the vascular wall in onset of inflammation. Toward this, work from her group shows that signals emanating from the wall of blood vessels are the earliest stimuli for the onset and amplification of inflammation. The topics addressed in this book are thus central to her research where she tries to unravel the balance between host defense and inflammation induced damage.
Currently, Dr. Chatterjee serves on the Editorial Board of several journals in the field of pulmonary physiology (American Journal of Physiology: Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology, Pulmonary Circulation and Jacobs Journal of Physiology). She has published more than 50 papers in peer reviewed journals. She has also received numerous awards such as the Carolin Tum Suden young Investigator Award, and the Hermann Rahn award for Excellence if Pulmonary Physiology in 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Ratings and Reviews
