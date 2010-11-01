Endosonography - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437708059, 9781437735697

Endosonography

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Robert Hawes Paul Fockens
eBook ISBN: 9781437735697
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437708059
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2010
Page Count: 312
Description

Endosonography—by Drs. Robert H. Hawes, Paul Fockens, and Shyam Varadarjulu—is a rich visual guide that covers everything you need to effectively perform EUS, interpret your findings, diagnose accurately, and choose the best treatment course. World-renowned endosonographers help beginners apply endosonography in the staging of cancers, evaluating chronic pancreatitis, and studying bile duct abnormalities and submucosal lesions. Practicing endosonographers can learn cutting-edge techniques for performing therapeutic interventions such as drainage of pancreatic pseudocysts and EUS-guided anti-tumor therapy. This updated 2nd edition features online access to the fully searchable text, videos detailing various methods and procedures, and more at www.expertconsult.com. You’ll have a complete overview of all aspects of EUS, from instrumentation to therapeutic procedures.

Key Features

  • Gain a detailed visual understanding on how to perform EUS using illustrations and high-quality images.

  • Understand the role of EUS with the aid of algorithms that define its place in specific disease states.

  • Locate information quickly and easily through a consistent chapter structure, with procedures organized by body system.

Details

About the Author

Robert Hawes

Medical Director, Florida Hospital Institute for Minimally Invasive Therapy; Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Central Florida College of Medicine, Orlando, Florida

Paul Fockens

Associate Professor of Medicine, Director of Endoscopy, Department of Gastroenterology, Academic Medical Center, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

