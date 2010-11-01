Endosonography—by Drs. Robert H. Hawes, Paul Fockens, and Shyam Varadarjulu—is a rich visual guide that covers everything you need to effectively perform EUS, interpret your findings, diagnose accurately, and choose the best treatment course. World-renowned endosonographers help beginners apply endosonography in the staging of cancers, evaluating chronic pancreatitis, and studying bile duct abnormalities and submucosal lesions. Practicing endosonographers can learn cutting-edge techniques for performing therapeutic interventions such as drainage of pancreatic pseudocysts and EUS-guided anti-tumor therapy. This updated 2nd edition features online access to the fully searchable text, videos detailing various methods and procedures, and more at www.expertconsult.com. You’ll have a complete overview of all aspects of EUS, from instrumentation to therapeutic procedures.