Endosomes and Lysosomes: A Dynamic Relationship - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559383622, 9780080948669

Endosomes and Lysosomes: A Dynamic Relationship, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: B. Storrie R.F. Murphy
eBook ISBN: 9780080948669
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559383622
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st June 1993
Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Introduction to the Series (A.M. Tartakoff). Preface (B. Storrie and R.F. Murphy). Models of Endosome and Lysosome Traffic (R.F. Murphy). Endocytic Receptors (M.G. Roth). Functions of the Mannose 6-Phosphate Receptors (B. Hoflack and P. Lobel). Chemistry of Lysosomal Cysteine Proteinases (R.W. Mason and D. Wilcox). Mechanism and Regulation of Autophagic Degradation of Cellular Proteins (W.A. Dunn). Cell-Free Systems for Endocytosis (W.A. Braell). Genetic Analysis of Membrane Traffic in Mammalian Cells (P.A. Colbaugh and R.K. Draper). Plasma Membrane Lipid Transport in Cultured Cells: Studies using Lipid Analogs and Model Systems (M. Koval). Endosomes, Lysosomes, and Trans-Golgi-Related Systems in Conventional Neurons and the Frog Retina: Shards and Suppositions (E. Holtzman, E. Augenbraun, R. St. Jules, and M. Santa-Hernandez). The Role of Endocytosis in Epidermal Growth Factor Signaling (B.K. McCune, W.R. Huckle, and H. Shelton Earp). Membrane Traffic through the late Stages of the Yeast Secretory Pathway (E.A. Whitters, H.B. Skinner, and V.A. Bankaitis). Regulation of Lysosomal Trafficking and Function during Growth and Development of Dictyostelium Discoideum (J.A. Cardelli). Towards an Understanding of the Inheritance of Mammalian Lysosomes and Yeast Vacuoles (B. Storrie). Index.

Description

The intent in initiating this volume was to bring together a series of essays which would define our present understanding of the endosome and lysosome and their interrelationship. The editors deliberately encouraged the contributors to be speculative; to strive to put order to the "real" world of incomplete and sometimes conflicting data. Seeing science from the laboratory bench can often be like viewing an impressionistic painting from up close; a series of paint dabs with no apparent order. The contributors to this volume were asked to step back and leave the reader with a sense of the whole as well as the detail. To the extent that this has happened, the credit should go to the individual authors.
Our understanding of endosomes and lysosomes has undergone a molecular revolution over the last decade. Hence, we now know much about the molecular features required for internalization of an endocytic receptor, or the function of mannose 6-phosphate receptors in the transport of lysosomal enzymes. We can trace and follow the flow of molecules. In this volume current molecular knowledge concerning the function and relationship of endosomes and lysosomes is presented. Because of this vast increase in knowledge of molecules, we have realized that endosomes in particular are very ephemeral organelles. In fact, endosomes may well not be discrete entities but rather continuously changing and evolving in their molecular composition. The dynamic nature of the relationship between endosomes and lysosomes is the unifying focus of the genetic, biochemical, microscopic, and molecular biological approaches described in the chapters which follow.

About the Editors

B. Storrie Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry and Nutrition, Viginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Petersburg, VA, USA

R.F. Murphy Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biological Sciences, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

