Endoscopy in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323463102, 9780323463119

Endoscopy in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics of North America, Volume 26-4

1st Edition

Authors: Maria Abreu
eBook ISBN: 9780323463119
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463102
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The field of inflammatory bowel disease has evolved in many ways. The first has been the revolution in medical therapy for the disease. With the advent of biologic therapy, the aspirational goal of therapy has become mucosal healing. These medications have also made it possible to avoid or delay surgery for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Although non-invasive strategies such as MR or CT enterography or stool-based assays are helpful, they have not been able to replace the prognostic information provided by endoscopy. Simultaneously, the quality and spectrum of tools available to perform endoscopy has widened. High resolution endoscopes are now the norm and are nearly as good as chromoendoscopy for identifying dysplasia in ulcerative colitis patients. Most gastroenterologists also perform dilations but do not generally do this for patients with IBD. Finally, newer devices such as enteroscopes, endoscopic ultrasound, and endomicroscopes are being incorporated into the algorithms to diagnose and treat complications of IBD. This issue highlights all of these advances by the experts in their fields.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323463119
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323463102

About the Authors

Maria Abreu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Miami, Miami, FL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.