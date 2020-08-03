Endoscopic Surgery of the Orbit
1st Edition
Description
Endoscopic orbital procedures are at the forefront of today’s multidisciplinary patient care and team approach to problem-solving. Endoscopic Surgery of the Orbit offers state-of-the-art, expert guidance on minimally invasive orbit techniques that promise a more streamlined approach to comprehensive patient care, improved patient satisfaction, and superior outcomes. This unique resource reflects the contemporary, unparalleled partnership between otolaryngology, neurosurgery, and ophthalmology that often also includes a cohesive team of clinicians from many other specialties.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Perspectives and Evolution in Techniques
1. Endoscopic Orbital Surgery: The Rhinologist’s Perspective (The Otolaryngologist/Ophthalmologist Relationship: An Historical Perspective)
2. Endoscopic Orbital Surgery: The Opthalmologist’s Perspective (Formation of the Eye-ENT Team)
3. Endoscopic Orbital Surgery: The Neurosurgeon’s Perspective (Evolution of 2-Surgeon, Multi-handed Endoscopic Skull Base/Orbital Surgery)
Part 2 Evaluation, Anatomy and Imaging
4. Surgical Anatomy of the Orbit (including Intraconal Space)
5. Surgical Anatomy of the Nose, Septum and Sinuses
6. Rhinologic Evaluation in Orbital and Lacrimal Disease
7. Ophthalmologic Evaluation in Orbital and Lacrimal Disease
8. Neuro-ophthamological Evaluation and Testing
9. Radiological Evaluation of the Orbit (CT and MRI)
10. Optimizing Visualization and Localization During Endoscopic Orbital Surgery
Part 3 Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction and Endoscopic-DCR
11. Evaluation and Management of Congenital NLD Obstruction
12. Evaluation and Management of Acquired NLD Obstruction
13. Endoscopic DCR
14. Endonasal DCR with Mucosal Flaps
15. Revision Endonasal DCR and conjunctivo DCR
16. Endoscopic Management of Pediatric Nasolacrimal Obstruction
17. Outcomes of Endoscopic DCR (Enhancing Patency of the Rhinostomy, Utility of Stents, Medications (mitomycin C), etc)
Part 4 Endoscopic Orbital and Optic Nerve Decompression
18. Graves Disease and TED
19. Surgical Indications and Outcomes of Orbital Decompression Surgery
20. Endoscopic Orbital Decompression – Technique
21. Endoscopic Optic Nerve Decompression (intracanalicular)
22. Complications in Endoscopic Orbital Surgery
23. Postoperative Care of the Endoscopic Orbital Surgery Patient
Part 5 Endoscopic Intraorbital Surgery and Tumor Resection
24. Minimally Invasive Approaches to the Orbit and Skull Base (coronal plane)
25. Intraorbital Pathology (Tumors) and Management Strategies
26. Gaining Exposure: Management of Extraocular Muscles in Endoscopic Intraorbital Surgery
27. Orbital Apex Surgery and Tumor Resection
28. Management of Intraconal Hemangioma: Technique and Outcomes
29. Fibro-Osseous Lesions of the Orbit and Optic Canal
30. Endoscopic Orbital Exenteration
Part 6 Transorbital Techniques
31. Endoscopic Subperiosteal Abscess Drainage
32. Transorbital techniques for Sinus (frontal) Surgery
33. Endoscopic Management of Mucoceles with Significant Orbital Involvement
34. Endoscopic Orbital Fracture Repair
35. Minimally Invasive Orbital Reconstruction
Part 7 Intracranial/Skull Base Surgery and the Optic Apparatus
36. Surgical Anatomy of the Optic Nerves and Chiasm
37. Transcranial Approaches to Optic Apparatus (technique/pathology)
38. Endoscopic Endonasal Approaches to the Optic Apparatus (technique/pathology)
39. Endoscopic Reconstruction of Skull Base Defects
40. Transorbital Neuroendoscopic Surgery (TONES)
41. Complications in Skull Base Surgery
42. Neuromonitoring in Skull base and Orbital Surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 3rd August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323613293
About the Author
Raj Sindwani
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Head, Rhinology, Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Quality Improvement Officer (QIO), Head and Neck Institute, Cleveland Clinic , Cleveland, Ohio