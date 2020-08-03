Endoscopic Surgery of the Orbit

Part 1 Perspectives and Evolution in Techniques

1. Endoscopic Orbital Surgery: The Rhinologist’s Perspective (The Otolaryngologist/Ophthalmologist Relationship: An Historical Perspective)

2. Endoscopic Orbital Surgery: The Opthalmologist’s Perspective (Formation of the Eye-ENT Team)

3. Endoscopic Orbital Surgery: The Neurosurgeon’s Perspective (Evolution of 2-Surgeon, Multi-handed Endoscopic Skull Base/Orbital Surgery)

Part 2 Evaluation, Anatomy and Imaging

4. Surgical Anatomy of the Orbit (including Intraconal Space)

5. Surgical Anatomy of the Nose, Septum and Sinuses

6. Rhinologic Evaluation in Orbital and Lacrimal Disease

7. Ophthalmologic Evaluation in Orbital and Lacrimal Disease

8. Neuro-ophthamological Evaluation and Testing

9. Radiological Evaluation of the Orbit (CT and MRI)

10. Optimizing Visualization and Localization During Endoscopic Orbital Surgery

Part 3 Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction and Endoscopic-DCR

11. Evaluation and Management of Congenital NLD Obstruction

12. Evaluation and Management of Acquired NLD Obstruction

13. Endoscopic DCR

14. Endonasal DCR with Mucosal Flaps

15. Revision Endonasal DCR and conjunctivo DCR

16. Endoscopic Management of Pediatric Nasolacrimal Obstruction

17. Outcomes of Endoscopic DCR (Enhancing Patency of the Rhinostomy, Utility of Stents, Medications (mitomycin C), etc)

Part 4 Endoscopic Orbital and Optic Nerve Decompression

18. Graves Disease and TED

19. Surgical Indications and Outcomes of Orbital Decompression Surgery

20. Endoscopic Orbital Decompression – Technique

21. Endoscopic Optic Nerve Decompression (intracanalicular)

22. Complications in Endoscopic Orbital Surgery

23. Postoperative Care of the Endoscopic Orbital Surgery Patient

Part 5 Endoscopic Intraorbital Surgery and Tumor Resection

24. Minimally Invasive Approaches to the Orbit and Skull Base (coronal plane)

25. Intraorbital Pathology (Tumors) and Management Strategies

26. Gaining Exposure: Management of Extraocular Muscles in Endoscopic Intraorbital Surgery

27. Orbital Apex Surgery and Tumor Resection

28. Management of Intraconal Hemangioma: Technique and Outcomes

29. Fibro-Osseous Lesions of the Orbit and Optic Canal

30. Endoscopic Orbital Exenteration

Part 6 Transorbital Techniques

31. Endoscopic Subperiosteal Abscess Drainage

32. Transorbital techniques for Sinus (frontal) Surgery

33. Endoscopic Management of Mucoceles with Significant Orbital Involvement

34. Endoscopic Orbital Fracture Repair

35. Minimally Invasive Orbital Reconstruction

Part 7 Intracranial/Skull Base Surgery and the Optic Apparatus

36. Surgical Anatomy of the Optic Nerves and Chiasm

37. Transcranial Approaches to Optic Apparatus (technique/pathology)

38. Endoscopic Endonasal Approaches to the Optic Apparatus (technique/pathology)

39. Endoscopic Reconstruction of Skull Base Defects

40. Transorbital Neuroendoscopic Surgery (TONES)

41. Complications in Skull Base Surgery

42. Neuromonitoring in Skull base and Orbital Surgery