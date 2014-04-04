Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 24-2

In this issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics of North America, we invited pioneers and experts in this field to share recent advancements and expansions of ESD and its technical aspects in different organ systems. In addition, this issue covers the associated techniques of per oral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) and natural orifice transluminal endoscopic surgery (NOTES) to further advance understanding of the latest breakthroughs in endoscopic therapy. Current trends surrounding ESD around the world—in Asia, Europe, and the United States—are addressed as well. Some articles include videos for readers to watch ESD procedures in action, performed by experts, for easier understanding of ESD techniques. The Guest Editors expect that this issue will inspire more physicians to explore the expanding possibilities of endoscopic therapy such as ESD and POEM and to advocate minimally invasive treatment for patients.