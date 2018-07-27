Endoscopic Management of Gastrointestinal Bleeding, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 28-3
1st Edition
Dr. Gralnek is considered an authority on GI bleeding, and he has invited experts in their respective fields to contribute to this issue. The content is divided up between Acute Non-Variceal Upper GI Hemorrhage and Acute Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage. Articles are devoted to the follow topics: Initial assessment, risk stratification and early management; Endotherapy of peptic ulcer bleeding; Endoscopic hemostasis of non-variceal, non-ulcer UGIH; Emerging endoscopic treatments for NVUGIH; The cutting edge: doppler ultrasound in guiding endoscopic hemostasis; The role of interventional radiology in NVUGIH; Managing antithrombotic agents in the setting of acute GI bleeding; Patient presentation, risk stratification and initial management; Colonoscopy: Diagnosis, timing and bowel preparation; The role of endoscopic hemostasis therapy; and Prevention of recurrent lower GI hemorrhage. Readers will come away with the most current clinical infomration on how to manage and prevent GI bleeding.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 27th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610650
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323610643
Ian Gralnek Author
Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel