Endoscopic Management of Gastrointestinal Bleeding, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323610643, 9780323610650

Endoscopic Management of Gastrointestinal Bleeding, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 28-3

1st Edition

Authors: Ian Gralnek
eBook ISBN: 9780323610650
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323610643
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th July 2018
Dr. Gralnek is considered an authority on GI bleeding, and he has invited experts in their respective fields to contribute to this issue. The content is divided up between Acute Non-Variceal Upper GI Hemorrhage and Acute Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage. Articles are devoted to the follow topics: Initial assessment, risk stratification and early management; Endotherapy of peptic ulcer bleeding; Endoscopic hemostasis of non-variceal, non-ulcer UGIH; Emerging endoscopic treatments for NVUGIH; The cutting edge: doppler ultrasound in guiding endoscopic hemostasis; The role of interventional radiology in NVUGIH; Managing antithrombotic agents in the setting of acute GI bleeding; Patient presentation, risk stratification and initial management; Colonoscopy: Diagnosis, timing and bowel preparation; The role of endoscopic hemostasis therapy; and Prevention of recurrent lower GI hemorrhage. Readers will come away with the most current clinical infomration on how to manage and prevent GI bleeding.

Ian Gralnek Author

Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel

