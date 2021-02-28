Endoscopic Ear Surgery, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323757003

Endoscopic Ear Surgery, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 54-1

1st Edition

Editors: Manuela Fina Justin S. Golub Daniel Lee
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323757003
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Manuela Fina, Justin S. Golub, and Daniel Lee, is devoted to Endoscopic Ear Surgery. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Sujana S. Chandrasekhar. Articles in this important issue include: History of Endoscopic Ear Surgery; Endoscopes and Exoscopes for Otology and Neurotology; Redefining middle ear anatomy and physiology; Getting started with Endoscopic Ear Surgery; Otoendoscopy in the Office and Operating Room; Teaching Tools for Endoscopic Ear Surgery; Endoscopic Myringoplasty and Tympanoplasty; Novel Radiologic Approaches for Cholesteatoma Detection; Endoscopic Ear Surgery for Congenital Cholesteatoma; Endoscopic Management of Pediatric Chronic Ear Disease; Endoscopic Management of Acquired Cholesteatoma; Endoscopic Stapes Surgery; Endoscopic-assisted Lateral Skull Base Surgery; New Navigation Approaches for Endoscopic Lateral Skull Base Surgery; Endoscopic-assisted Drug Delivery for Inner Ear Regeneration; Pearls and pitfall in Endoscopic Ear Surgery; Future of Endoscopic Ear Surgery; and The Role for Microsurgery of the Ear.

About the Editors

Manuela Fina

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota

Justin S. Golub

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota

Daniel Lee

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School

