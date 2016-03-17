Endoscopic Diagnosis and Treatment in Urinary Bladder Pathology
1st Edition
Handbook of Endourology
Description
Endoscopic Diagnosis and Treatment in Urinary Bladder Pathology: Handbook of Endourology contains five focused, review-oriented volumes that are ideal for students and clinicians looking for a comprehensive review rather than a whole course. Topics covered review both the endourological diagnosis and treatment of prostate, urethral, urinary bladder, upper urinary tract, and renal pathology. All chapters describe the most recent techniques, review the latest results, and analyze the most modern technologies.
In the past ten years, the field of endourology has expanded beyond the urinary tract to include all urologic minimally invasive surgical procedures. Recent advancements in robotic and laparoscopic bladder surgery make this one of the fastest moving fields in medicine. As current textbooks are too time-consuming for busy urologists or trainees who also need to learn other areas of urology, this collection provides quick references and over 4000 images that are appropriate for fellows and those teaching in the field.
Key Features
- Offers review content for urologists in training and “refresher” content for experts in endourology
- Explores new surgical techniques and technology through review-level content and extensive images of pathologies
- Includes over 500 images per volume; images taken from more than 4000 endourologic procedures performed annually at the editor’s hospital
- Contains easily accessed volumes that can be accessed through eBook format
Readership
Fellows, residents, and practicing clinicians in urology, surgery, and internal medicine
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Cystoscopy and Urinary Bladder Anatomy
- Abstract
- 1.1. Generalities
- 1.2. Urinary Bladder Anatomy
- 1.3. History
- 1.4. Indications
- 1.5. Contraindications
- 1.6. Technique of Cystoscopy
- 1.7. Complications of Cystoscopy
- Chapter 2: Fluorescence Cystoscopy
- Abstract
- 2.1. Immunofluorescence
- 2.2. Fluorescence Cystoscopy
- Chapter 3: Endoscopic Approach in Bladder Inflammatory Pathology
- Abstract
- 3.1. Generalities
- 3.2. Endoscopic approach in nonspecific bladder infections
- 3.3. Endoscopic approach in encrusted cystitis
- 3.4. Endoscopic approach in bladder tuberculosis
- 3.5. Endoscopic approach in interstitial cystitis
- Chapter 4: Endoscopic Treatment of Bladder Tumors
- Abstract
- 4.1. History
- 4.2. Generalities
- 4.3. The aims of endoscopic resection in noninvasive bladder tumors
- 4.4. Indications of endoscopic resection in the treatment of bladder tumors
- 4.5. Preoperative considerations
- 4.6. Instruments
- 4.7. Anesthesia
- 4.8. Patient positioning
- 4.9. Bimanual palpation
- 4.10. Urethrocystoscopy
- 4.11. Endoscopic resection technique
- 4.12. Biopsy of the bladder mucosa
- 4.13. Biopsy of the prostatic urethra
- 4.14. End of the procedure
- 4.15. General principles
- 4.16. Technical aspects of endoscopic resection of bladder tumors in particular situations
- 4.17. Incidents and complications of endoscopic resection of bladder tumors
- 4.18. Assessing the quality of endoscopic resection
- 4.19. The results of endoscopic resection in the treatment of noninvasive bladder tumors
- 4.20. Improving the quality and results of TURV
- 4.21. Assessment of the prognosis of noninvasive bladder tumors
- 4.22. Protocol for the postoperative follow up of patients with noninvasive bladder tumors
- 4.23. Complementary treatment in noninvasive bladder tumors
- 4.24. Alternatives to the endoscopic resection of bladder tumors
- 4.25. Endoscopic resection of infiltrative bladder tumors
- 4.26. Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Endoscopic Approach to Bladder Stones
- Abstract
- 5.1. History
- 5.2. Classification
- 5.3. Indications for endoscopic treatment in bladder stones
- 5.4. Transurethral cystolitholapaxy
- 5.5. Percutaneous suprapubic cystolithotomy (cystolithotripsy)
- 5.6. Combined endoscopic treatment
- 5.7. Alternatives to the endoscopic treatment of bladder stones
- 5.8. Endoscopic treatment particularities in urinary diversion lithiasis
- Chapter 6: Endoscopic Approach to Intravesical Foreign Bodies
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Classification
- 6.3. Indications
- 6.4. Preoperative assessment
- 6.5. Surgical technique
- 6.6. Complications
- 6.7. Results
- Chapter 7: Endoscopic Approach to Bladder Diverticula
- Abstract
- 7.1. Generalities
- 7.2. Indications
- 7.3. Preoperative assessment
- 7.4. Preoperative measures
- 7.5. Instruments
- 7.6. Technique
- 7.7. Results
- 7.8. Complications
- 7.9. Other congenital malformations
- Chapter 8: Endoscopic Management of Vesical Fistulas
- Abstract
- 8.1. Generalities
- 8.2. Vesicovaginal fistula
- 8.3. Enterovesical fistula
- Chapter 9: Endoscopic Approach to Intramural Ureter Pathology
- Abstract
- 9.1. Anatomy of the intramural ureter
- 9.2. Endoscopic approach of intramural lithiasis
- 9.3. Endoscopic treatment of vesicoureteral reflux
- 9.4. Endoscopic approach of the ureterocele
- 9.5. Other malformations of the intravesical ureter
- 9.6. Intramural ureter stenosis
- Chapter 10: Endoscopic Approach to the Intramural Ureter During Total Nephroureterectomy
- Abstract
- 10.1. Generalities
- 10.2. History of the procedure
- 10.3. Indications
- 10.4. Ureteral stripping technique
- 10.5. Pluck technique
- 10.6. Complications
- 10.7. Results
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 17th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128038628
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128024393
About the Editor
Petrisor Aurelian Geavlete
Academician (Corresponding Member) - Romanian Academy of Medical Sciences
Professor of Urology, MD, PhD ( “magna cum laude”), first degree Romanian specialist in Urology, Chief of Clinical Department, “Saint John” Emergency Clinical Hospital, Bucharest, Romania, Vice-President of the Romanian Association of Urology. Member/Board member in 15 International Urological Societies: Full Member - European Association of Urology; EAU Officer (Clinical Research Office 2002-2004); Board member - EAU Video Committee (2005-2013), Board member - European Society of Imaging in Urology (ESUI); Full Member - Société Internationale d’Urologie - Romanian representative (Deputy Delegate); Correspondent Membership - American Association of Urology; International Member - British Association of Urological Surgeons; Membre étranger - Association Française d’Urologie; Full Member - Endourological Society; Associate Member - EAU Section of Urolithiasis (EULIS); Board Member - Société Internationale d”Urologie.
Member in the Board of Doctorate School (PhD leadership former) - “Carol Davila” University of Medicine, Bucharest.
Author or co-author in over 1,100 papers published in journals, national and international congresses or meetings, abstract books of the most important urological publications and congresses in the world.
Over presented 250 videos (first author or co-author) and published 21 books (author, co-author or Editor).
Faculty in over 200 meetings during International Congresses.
Reviewer for the most international publications and urological meetins.
35 national and international distinctions.
Granted with “Health High Order” (“Commander” grade) offered by Romanian President in 2004.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Medicine and Pharmacy “Carol Davila” Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania