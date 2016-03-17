Endoscopic Diagnosis and Treatment in Urinary Bladder Pathology

Academician (Corresponding Member) - Romanian Academy of Medical Sciences

Professor of Urology, MD, PhD ( “magna cum laude”), first degree Romanian specialist in Urology, Chief of Clinical Department, “Saint John” Emergency Clinical Hospital, Bucharest, Romania, Vice-President of the Romanian Association of Urology. Member/Board member in 15 International Urological Societies: Full Member - European Association of Urology; EAU Officer (Clinical Research Office 2002-2004); Board member - EAU Video Committee (2005-2013), Board member - European Society of Imaging in Urology (ESUI); Full Member - Société Internationale d’Urologie - Romanian representative (Deputy Delegate); Correspondent Membership - American Association of Urology; International Member - British Association of Urological Surgeons; Membre étranger - Association Française d’Urologie; Full Member - Endourological Society; Associate Member - EAU Section of Urolithiasis (EULIS); Board Member - Société Internationale d”Urologie.

Member in the Board of Doctorate School (PhD leadership former) - “Carol Davila” University of Medicine, Bucharest.

Author or co-author in over 1,100 papers published in journals, national and international congresses or meetings, abstract books of the most important urological publications and congresses in the world.

Over presented 250 videos (first author or co-author) and published 21 books (author, co-author or Editor).

Faculty in over 200 meetings during International Congresses.

Reviewer for the most international publications and urological meetins.

35 national and international distinctions.

Granted with “Health High Order” (“Commander” grade) offered by Romanian President in 2004.