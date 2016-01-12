Endoscopic Diagnosis and Treatment in Prostate Pathology
1st Edition
Handbook of Endourology
Handbook of Endourology contains five focused, review-oriented volumes that are ideal for students and clinicians looking for a comprehensive review rather than a whole course. Each volume is easily accessible through eBook format.
Topics covered review both the endourological diagnosis and treatment of prostate, urethral, urinary bladder, upper urinary tract, and renal pathology. All chapters describe the most recent techniques, review the latest results, and analyze the most modern technologies.
In the past ten years, the field of endourology has expanded beyond the urinary tract to include all urologic minimally invasive surgical procedures. Recent advancements in robotic and laparoscopic bladder surgery make this one of the fastest moving fields in medicine.
As current textbooks are too time-consuming for busy urologists or trainees who also need to learn other areas of urology, this collection provides quick references and over 4000 images that are appropriate for fellows as well as those teaching in the field.
- Offers review content for urologists in training and “refresher” content for experts in endourology
- Explores new surgical techniques and technology through review-level content and extensive images of pathologies
- Includes over 500 images per volume; images taken from more than 4000 endourologic procedures performed annually at the editor’s hospital
Fellows, residents, and practicing clinicians in urology, surgery, and internal medicine
- Contributors
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Endoscopic Aspects of Prostate Anatomy
- Chapter 2: Endoscopic Electroresection of Benign Prostatic Adenoma (TURP)
- 2.1. History
- 2.2. Generalities
- 2.3. Indications and contraindications
- 2.4. Preoperative preparation
- 2.5. Technique
- 2.6. Postoperative care
- 2.7. Complications
- 2.8. Results and prognosis
- Chapter 3: Bipolar Electroresection of Prostate Adenomas
- 3.1. Basic principles of bipolar resection
- 3.2. Work systems
- 3.3. Surgical technique
- 3.4. Complications
- 3.5. Results
- Chapter 4: Electrovaporization of Prostate Adenoma
- 4.1. Generalities
- 4.2. Work systems
- 4.3. Surgical technique
- 4.4. Results
- Chapter 5: Endoscopic Incision of the Prostate (TUIP)
- 5.1. Generalities
- 5.2. Indications
- 5.3. Surgical technique
- 5.4. Complications
- 5.5. Results
- Chapter 6: Laser Treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
- 6.1. History
- 6.2. Generalities
- 6.3. Types of lasers
- 6.4. Transurethral laser-induced prostatectomy
- 6.5. Visual laser ablation of the prostate
- 6.6. Interstitial laser coagulation
- 6.7. Laser vaporization of the prostate (LVP)
- Chapter 7: Enucleation of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
- 7.1. Holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP)
- 7.2. Enucleation by plasma vaporization
- Chapter 8: Microwave Thermotherapy in the Treatment of Prostatic Adenomas (TUMT)
- 8.1. Generalities
- 8.2. Basic principles of TUMT
- 8.3. Surgical systems
- 8.4. Results
- Chapter 9: Radiofrequency Ablation in the Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (TUNA)
- 9.1. Generalities
- 9.2. Instruments
- 9.3. Indications
- 9.4. Techniques
- 9.5. Results
- 9.6. Complications
- Chapter 10: Transurethral Balloon Dilation of the Prostate
- 10.1. Basic principles of transurethral dilation
- 10.2. Instruments
- 10.3. Indications
- 10.4. Technique
- 10.5. Results
- Chapter 11: Prostatic Stents
- 11.1. Generalities
- 11.2. Classification of stents
- 11.3. Indications
- 11.4. Technique
- 11.5. Complications
- 11.6. Results
- Chapter 12: Minimally Invasive Treatment Algorithm for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
- 12.1. Urinary retention
- 12.2. Anticoagulant therapy and associated conditions
- 12.3. Costs
- Chapter 13: The Place of Endoscopy in the Modern Treatment of Prostate Cancer
- 13.1. Transurethral resection for urethral obstruction
- 13.2. Minimally invasive ablative techniques
- Chapter 14: Endoscopic Treatment of Prostatic Abscesses
- Chapter 15: Endoscopic Treatment of Prostatic Lithiasis
- Subject Index
Petrisor Aurelian Geavlete
Academician (Corresponding Member) - Romanian Academy of Medical Sciences
Professor of Urology, MD, PhD ( “magna cum laude”), first degree Romanian specialist in Urology, Chief of Clinical Department, “Saint John” Emergency Clinical Hospital, Bucharest, Romania, Vice-President of the Romanian Association of Urology. Member/Board member in 15 International Urological Societies: Full Member - European Association of Urology; EAU Officer (Clinical Research Office 2002-2004); Board member - EAU Video Committee (2005-2013), Board member - European Society of Imaging in Urology (ESUI); Full Member - Société Internationale d’Urologie - Romanian representative (Deputy Delegate); Correspondent Membership - American Association of Urology; International Member - British Association of Urological Surgeons; Membre étranger - Association Française d’Urologie; Full Member - Endourological Society; Associate Member - EAU Section of Urolithiasis (EULIS); Board Member - Société Internationale d”Urologie.
Member in the Board of Doctorate School (PhD leadership former) - “Carol Davila” University of Medicine, Bucharest.
Author or co-author in over 1,100 papers published in journals, national and international congresses or meetings, abstract books of the most important urological publications and congresses in the world.
Over presented 250 videos (first author or co-author) and published 21 books (author, co-author or Editor).
Faculty in over 200 meetings during International Congresses.
Reviewer for the most international publications and urological meetins.
35 national and international distinctions.
Granted with “Health High Order” (“Commander” grade) offered by Romanian President in 2004.
Department of Urology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Medicine and Pharmacy “Carol Davila” Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania