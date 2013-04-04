Endoscopic Approach to the Patient with Biliary Tract Disease, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 23-2

Dr. Van Dam is one of key leaders in the field of diagnostic endoscopy, and he has enlisted authors who are top experts in their fields to submit state-of-the-art clinical reviews on endoscopy and biliary tract disease. Articles are devoted to infections, choledoscopy, common bile duct stones, benign and malignant bile duct strictures, motility disorders, and EUS access and drainage of the common bile duct. Attention is also given to patients with bile duct injury, congenital anomalies, and to liver transplant patients. Readers will come away with a full overview of endoscopy and the patient with biliary tract disease.