Endoscopic Approach to the Patient with Biliary Tract Disease, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770939, 9781455771783

Endoscopic Approach to the Patient with Biliary Tract Disease, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 23-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jacques Van Dam
eBook ISBN: 9781455771783
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770939
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. Van Dam is one of key leaders in the field of diagnostic endoscopy, and he has enlisted authors who are top experts in their fields to submit state-of-the-art clinical reviews on endoscopy and biliary tract disease. Articles are devoted to infections, choledoscopy, common bile duct stones, benign and malignant bile duct strictures, motility disorders, and EUS access and drainage of the common bile duct. Attention is also given to patients with bile duct injury, congenital anomalies, and to liver transplant patients. Readers will come away with a full overview of endoscopy and the patient with biliary tract disease.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455771783
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455770939

About the Authors

Jacques Van Dam Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine University of Southern California Los Angeles, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.