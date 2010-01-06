Endoluminal Therapy for Esophageal Disease, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 20-1

Dr. Wolfsen presents information in this issue about endoluminal techniques that have been developed for removing Barrett’s esophagus. Emphasis is on circumferential balloon-based radiofrequency ablation, ALA and porfimer sodium photodynamic therapy (PDT), endoscopic mucosal resection, submucosal dissection, and liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide cryotherapy. Dr. Wolfsen’s assembled authors also provide insight into advances in esophageal surgery, NOTES, and advances in the use of stents. The reader will find that the whole issue addresses the goal of moving closer to ideal endoscopic treatment modalities for the safe, effective, reproducible, stable, and durable treatment for Barrett’s disease in order to prevent the development of dysplasia or carcinoma.