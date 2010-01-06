Endoluminal Therapy for Esophageal Disease, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437719123

Endoluminal Therapy for Esophageal Disease, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 20-1

1st Edition

Authors: Herbert Wolfsen
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719123
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th January 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dr. Wolfsen presents information in this issue about endoluminal techniques that have been developed for removing Barrett’s esophagus. Emphasis is on circumferential balloon-based radiofrequency ablation, ALA and porfimer sodium photodynamic therapy (PDT), endoscopic mucosal resection, submucosal dissection, and liquid nitrogen and carbon dioxide cryotherapy. Dr. Wolfsen’s assembled authors also provide insight into advances in esophageal surgery, NOTES, and advances in the use of stents. The reader will find that the whole issue addresses the goal of moving closer to ideal endoscopic treatment modalities for the safe, effective, reproducible, stable, and durable treatment for Barrett’s disease in order to prevent the development of dysplasia or carcinoma.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437719123

About the Authors

Herbert Wolfsen Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.