Endolumenal Therapy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 23-1
1st Edition
Authors: Steven Edmundowicz
eBook ISBN: 9781455771776
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770922
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2012
Description
Today a number of gastrointestinal disorders that once required open surgical or percutaneous management are being managed with endolumenal therapies. This has led to an evolution of minimally invasive endolumenal approaches to many disorders. This issue reviews the progress made in the application of endolumenal therapies and not only discuss current applications but future efforts and directions for clinical investigation. Articles will focus on the scope of the problem, past management options, new endolumenal options, investigations with endolumenal therapy, current status (clinical trial results if available), and future directions.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 28th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455771776
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455770922
About the Authors
Steven Edmundowicz Author
