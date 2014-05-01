Endodontics
1st Edition
Principles and Practice
Authors: Mahmoud Torabinejad Ashraf Fouad Richard Walton
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131238899
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2014
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents
- The Biology of Dental Pulp and Periradicular Tissues
2. Protecting the Pulp, Preserving the Apex
3. Endodontic Microbiology
4. Pulp and Periradicular Pathosis
5. Diagnoses, Treatment Planning, and Systemic Considerations NEW!
6. Interaction Between Generalist and Specialists NEW!
7. Periodontal and Endodontic Interrelationship
8. Longitudinal Tooth Fractures
9. Local Anesthetics
10. Endodontic Emergencies and Therapeutics
11. Management of Traumatized Teeth
12. Endodontic Radiology
13. Endodontic Instruments
14. Internal Anatomy
15. Isolation, Access Preparation and Length Determination
16. Cleaning and Shaping, Temporarization
17. Restoration of Endodontically Treated Teeth
18. Obturation
19. Procedural Accidents
20. Endodontic Retreatment
21. Endodontic Surgery
22. Endodontic Outcomes
23. Single Tooth Implant NEW!
24. Bleaching of Discolored Teeth
25. Geriatric Endodontics
Appendix: Pulpal Anatomy and Access Preparations
Appendix: Chapter Review Questions
Details
About the Author
Mahmoud Torabinejad
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Program Director, Department of Endodontics, School of Dentistry, Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, CA
Ashraf Fouad
Richard Walton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Endodontics, The University of Iowa, College of Dentistry, Iowa City, IA
