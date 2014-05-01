Endodontics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131238899

Endodontics

1st Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Mahmoud Torabinejad Ashraf Fouad Richard Walton
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131238899
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2014
Page Count: 496
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. The Biology of Dental Pulp and Periradicular Tissues
    2. Protecting the Pulp, Preserving the Apex
    3. Endodontic Microbiology
    4. Pulp and Periradicular Pathosis
    5. Diagnoses, Treatment Planning, and Systemic Considerations  NEW!
    6. Interaction Between Generalist and Specialists  NEW!
    7. Periodontal and Endodontic Interrelationship
    8. Longitudinal Tooth Fractures 
    9. Local Anesthetics
    10. Endodontic Emergencies and Therapeutics
    11. Management of Traumatized Teeth
    12. Endodontic Radiology
    13. Endodontic Instruments
    14. Internal Anatomy
    15. Isolation, Access Preparation and Length Determination
    16. Cleaning and Shaping, Temporarization
    17. Restoration of Endodontically Treated Teeth
    18. Obturation
    19. Procedural Accidents
    20. Endodontic Retreatment
    21. Endodontic Surgery
    22. Endodontic Outcomes 
    23. Single Tooth Implant  NEW!
    24. Bleaching of Discolored Teeth
    25. Geriatric Endodontics
    Appendix: Pulpal Anatomy and Access Preparations
    Appendix: Chapter Review Questions

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131238899

About the Author

Mahmoud Torabinejad

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Program Director, Department of Endodontics, School of Dentistry, Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, CA

Ashraf Fouad

Richard Walton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Endodontics, The University of Iowa, College of Dentistry, Iowa City, IA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.