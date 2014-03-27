Endodontics
5th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Helping you incorporate endodontics into general dentistry practice, Endodontics: Principles and Practice, 5th Edition describes how to diagnose pulpal and periapical diseases and perform basic root canal treatments. Illustrated, step-by-step guidelines make it easier to perform essential endodontic procedures, and each is brought to life with videos on the new companion website. Practical coverage also includes topics such as the etiology of disease, local anesthesia, emergency treatment, obturation, and temporization. From renowned endodontics experts Mahmoud Torabinejad, Richard Walton, and Ashraf Fouad, this edition adds new chapters on single implant restorations and the management of patients with systemic disease.
Key Features
- Well-known, international contributors share guidelines, expertise, and their clinical experience with contemporary technologies and procedures.
- Fully updated, evidence-based content integrates the best clinical evidence with the practitioner’s clinical expertise and the patient’s treatment needs and preferences.
- Authoritative, visually detailed coverage provides a practical understanding of basic endodontic principles and procedures, including pulpal and periapical diseases and their management.
- Organization of content reflects the order in which procedures are performed in clinical settings, enhancing your understanding the etiology and treatment of teeth with pulpal and periapical diseases.
- Over 1,000 full-color illustrations ensure a clear, accurate understanding of procedures, and include radiographs and clinical photographs.
- Learning objectives help you meet the theoretical and procedural expectations for each chapter.
Table of Contents
- The Biology of Dental Pulp and Periradicular Tissues
2. Protecting the Pulp, Preserving the Apex
3. Endodontic Microbiology
4. Pulp and Periradicular Pathosis
5. Diagnoses, Treatment Planning, and Systemic Considerations NEW!
6. Interaction Between Generalist and Specialists NEW!
7. Periodontal and Endodontic Interrelationship
8. Longitudinal Tooth Fractures
9. Local Anesthetics
10. Endodontic Emergencies and Therapeutics
11. Management of Traumatized Teeth
12. Endodontic Radiology
13. Endodontic Instruments
14. Internal Anatomy
15. Isolation, Access Preparation and Length Determination
16. Cleaning and Shaping, Temporarization
17. Restoration of Endodontically Treated Teeth
18. Obturation
19. Procedural Accidents
20. Endodontic Retreatment
21. Endodontic Surgery
22. Endodontic Outcomes
23. Single Tooth Implant NEW!
24. Bleaching of Discolored Teeth
25. Geriatric Endodontics
Appendix: Pulpal Anatomy and Access Preparations
Appendix: Chapter Review Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 27th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455754106
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323225328
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754090
About the Author
Mahmoud Torabinejad
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Program Director, Department of Endodontics, School of Dentistry, Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, CA
Ashraf Fouad
Richard Walton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Endodontics, The University of Iowa, College of Dentistry, Iowa City, IA