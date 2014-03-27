Endodontics - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781455754106, 9780323225328

Endodontics

5th Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Mahmoud Torabinejad Ashraf Fouad Richard Walton
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455754106
eBook ISBN: 9780323225328
eBook ISBN: 9781455754090
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th March 2014
Page Count: 496
Description

Helping you incorporate endodontics into general dentistry practice, Endodontics: Principles and Practice, 5th Edition describes how to diagnose pulpal and periapical diseases and perform basic root canal treatments. Illustrated, step-by-step guidelines make it easier to perform essential endodontic procedures, and each is brought to life with videos on the new companion website. Practical coverage also includes topics such as the etiology of disease, local anesthesia, emergency treatment, obturation, and temporization. From renowned endodontics experts Mahmoud Torabinejad, Richard Walton, and Ashraf Fouad, this edition adds new chapters on single implant restorations and the management of patients with systemic disease.

Key Features

  • Well-known, international contributors share guidelines, expertise, and their clinical experience with contemporary technologies and procedures.
  • Fully updated, evidence-based content integrates the best clinical evidence with the practitioner’s clinical expertise and the patient’s treatment needs and preferences.
  • Authoritative, visually detailed coverage provides a practical understanding of basic endodontic principles and procedures, including pulpal and periapical diseases and their management.
  • Organization of content reflects the order in which procedures are performed in clinical settings, enhancing your understanding the etiology and treatment of teeth with pulpal and periapical diseases.
  • Over 1,000 full-color illustrations ensure a clear, accurate understanding of procedures, and include radiographs and clinical photographs.
  • Learning objectives help you meet the theoretical and procedural expectations for each chapter.

Table of Contents

  1. The Biology of Dental Pulp and Periradicular Tissues
    2. Protecting the Pulp, Preserving the Apex
    3. Endodontic Microbiology
    4. Pulp and Periradicular Pathosis
    5. Diagnoses, Treatment Planning, and Systemic Considerations  NEW!
    6. Interaction Between Generalist and Specialists  NEW!
    7. Periodontal and Endodontic Interrelationship
    8. Longitudinal Tooth Fractures 
    9. Local Anesthetics
    10. Endodontic Emergencies and Therapeutics
    11. Management of Traumatized Teeth
    12. Endodontic Radiology
    13. Endodontic Instruments
    14. Internal Anatomy
    15. Isolation, Access Preparation and Length Determination
    16. Cleaning and Shaping, Temporarization
    17. Restoration of Endodontically Treated Teeth
    18. Obturation
    19. Procedural Accidents
    20. Endodontic Retreatment
    21. Endodontic Surgery
    22. Endodontic Outcomes 
    23. Single Tooth Implant  NEW!
    24. Bleaching of Discolored Teeth
    25. Geriatric Endodontics
    Appendix: Pulpal Anatomy and Access Preparations
    Appendix: Chapter Review Questions

Mahmoud Torabinejad

Professor and Program Director, Department of Endodontics, School of Dentistry, Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, CA

Ashraf Fouad

Richard Walton

Professor, Department of Endodontics, The University of Iowa, College of Dentistry, Iowa City, IA

