Helping you incorporate endodontics into general dentistry practice, Endodontics: Principles and Practice, 5th Edition describes how to diagnose pulpal and periapical diseases and perform basic root canal treatments. Illustrated, step-by-step guidelines make it easier to perform essential endodontic procedures, and each is brought to life with videos on the new companion website. Practical coverage also includes topics such as the etiology of disease, local anesthesia, emergency treatment, obturation, and temporization. From renowned endodontics experts Mahmoud Torabinejad, Richard Walton, and Ashraf Fouad, this edition adds new chapters on single implant restorations and the management of patients with systemic disease.