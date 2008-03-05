Endodontics
4th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
ENDODONTICS: PRINCIPLES AND PRACTICE, 4th Edition is an essential scientific and clinical building block for understanding the etiology and treatment of teeth with pulpal and periapical diseases. You'll easily understand and learn procedures through step-by-step explanations accompanied by full-color illustrations, as well as video clips included on CD.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of normal structures, disease, diagnosis and treatment planning, periodontic endodontic interrelationship, trauma, local anesthesia, root canal instruments, access preparations, cleaning and shaping, obturation, temporization, retreatment, endodontic surgery, endodontic outcomes, internal bealching, vital pulp therapy, geriatric endodontics, vertical fractures, and more gives you a complete understanding of modern endodontics!
- Distinguished experts in the field of endodontics share their experience regarding each topic discussed.
- Current references incorporate evidence-based information that is relevant to your practice.
- Advice for the prevention and treatment of accidental procedural errors ensures you are prepared to safely care for your patients.
- Outlines and Learning Objectives at the beginning of each chapter provide quick reference for specific topics.
Table of Contents
- The Biology of Dental Pulp and Periradicular Tissues
2. Protecting the Pulp, Preserving the Apex
3. Endodontic Microbiology
4. Pulp and Periradicular Pathosis
5. Diagnoses and Treatment Planning
6. Periodontal and Endodontic Interrelationship
7. Longitudinal Tooth Fractures
8. Local Anesthetics
9. Endodontic Emergencies and Therapeutics
10. Management of Traumatized Teeth
11. Endodontic Radiology
12. Endodontic Instruments
13. Internal Anatomy
14. Isolation, Access Preparation and Length Determination
15. Cleaning and Shaping
16. Preparation for Restoration and Temporarization
17. Obturation
18. Procedural Accidents
19. Endodontic Retreatment
20. Endodontic Surgery
21. Endodontic Outcomes
22. Bleaching Of Discolored Teeth
23. Geriatric Endodontics
Appendix: Pulpal Anatomy and Access Preparations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 5th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757497
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723915
About the Author
Mahmoud Torabinejad
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Program Director, Department of Endodontics, School of Dentistry, Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, CA
Richard Walton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Endodontics, The University of Iowa, College of Dentistry, Iowa City, IA
