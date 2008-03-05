Endodontics - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416038511, 9781455757497

Endodontics

4th Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Mahmoud Torabinejad Richard Walton
eBook ISBN: 9781455757497
eBook ISBN: 9781437723915
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th March 2008
Page Count: 496
Description

ENDODONTICS: PRINCIPLES AND PRACTICE, 4th Edition is an essential scientific and clinical building block for understanding the etiology and treatment of teeth with pulpal and periapical diseases. You'll easily understand and learn procedures through step-by-step explanations accompanied by full-color illustrations, as well as video clips included on CD.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of normal structures, disease, diagnosis and treatment planning, periodontic endodontic interrelationship, trauma, local anesthesia, root canal instruments, access preparations, cleaning and shaping, obturation, temporization, retreatment, endodontic surgery, endodontic outcomes, internal bealching, vital pulp therapy, geriatric endodontics, vertical fractures, and more gives you a complete understanding of modern endodontics!
  • Distinguished experts in the field of endodontics share their experience regarding each topic discussed.
  • Current references incorporate evidence-based information that is relevant to your practice.
  • Advice for the prevention and treatment of accidental procedural errors ensures you are prepared to safely care for your patients.
  • Outlines and Learning Objectives at the beginning of each chapter provide quick reference for specific topics.

Table of Contents

  1. The Biology of Dental Pulp and Periradicular Tissues

    2. Protecting the Pulp, Preserving the Apex

    3. Endodontic Microbiology

    4. Pulp and Periradicular Pathosis

    5. Diagnoses and Treatment Planning

    6. Periodontal and Endodontic Interrelationship

    7. Longitudinal Tooth Fractures

    8. Local Anesthetics

    9. Endodontic Emergencies and Therapeutics

    10. Management of Traumatized Teeth

    11. Endodontic Radiology

    12. Endodontic Instruments

    13. Internal Anatomy

    14. Isolation, Access Preparation and Length Determination

    15. Cleaning and Shaping

    16. Preparation for Restoration and Temporarization

    17. Obturation

    18. Procedural Accidents

    19. Endodontic Retreatment

    20. Endodontic Surgery

    21. Endodontic Outcomes

    22. Bleaching Of Discolored Teeth

    23. Geriatric Endodontics

    Appendix: Pulpal Anatomy and Access Preparations

Details

No. of pages: 496
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455757497
eBook ISBN:
9781437723915

About the Author

Mahmoud Torabinejad

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Program Director, Department of Endodontics, School of Dentistry, Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, CA

Richard Walton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Endodontics, The University of Iowa, College of Dentistry, Iowa City, IA

Mahmoud Torabinejad

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Program Director, Department of Endodontics, School of Dentistry, Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, CA

Richard Walton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Endodontics, The University of Iowa, College of Dentistry, Iowa City, IA

