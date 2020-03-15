Endodontics
6th Edition
Principles and Practice
Authors: Mahmoud Torabinejad Ashraf Fouad Shahrokh Shabahang
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323624367
eBook ISBN: 9780323624398
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th March 2020
Page Count: 496
About the Author
Mahmoud Torabinejad
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Program Director, Department of Endodontics, School of Dentistry, Loma Linda University, Loma Linda, CA
Ashraf Fouad
Shahrokh Shabahang
