Kishor Gulabivala is Head of Endodontology and Department of Restorative Dentistry at the Eastman Dental Institute, University College London. He is also an Honorary Consultant in Restorative Dentistry at the Eastman Dental Hospital, University College London and Hospital Trusts.

Kishor graduated from Birmingham Dental School in 1980. After 3 years in general practice, he completed the MSc in Conservative Dentistry in 1984 and consolidated training in Conservative Dentistry as a registrar from 1984 to 1986. He was appointed Lecturer in Conservative Dentistry in 1987, when he also enrolled onto higher training in Restorative Dentistry at the Eastman Dental Hospital (1987-1994) at the end of which he was appointed Consultant in Restorative Dentistry. He established and ran the MSc in Endodontics (1989), the MClinDent and specialist training programmes in Endodontics (1999) and the Diploma in Endodontic Practice (2011). He also established and ran the clinical endodontic service at the Eastman Dental Hospital from 1994 to 2004.

Kishor was entered on the UK Specialist Lists in Restorative Dentistry, Prosthodontics and Endodontics when they were established in 1999/2000 and completed his PhD on microbial infections of teeth in 2004. He was Training Programme Director for Restorative Dentistry at the London Deanery between 2006 and 2011; and is now the Training Programme Director for Endodontics in London (2012-2015). Kishor’s research interest is centred in Endodontology and has published widely both on basic and clinical research questions with over 100 peer-reviewed papers and over 100 research abstracts. He also serves as Associate Editor of the International Endodontic Journal.