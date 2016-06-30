Endodontics: Principles and Practice

CHAPTER 1 Introduction to Endodontics

CHAPTER 2 Structure and Physiology of Pulp-Dentin Complex

CHAPTER 3 Embryological Development of Pulp-Dentin Complex

CHAPTER 4 Pulpal Pathology, Infl ammation and Immunological Responses

CHAPTER 5 The Apical Periodontium

CHAPTER 6 Periapical Pathology of Endodontic Origin

CHAPTER 7 Diagnosis of Endodontic Lesions

CHAPTER 8 Differential Diagnosis of Pulpal and Periapical Lesions

CHAPTER 9 Treatment Planning in Endodontics

CHAPTER 10 Root Canal Morphology

CHAPTER 11 Instruments, Materials and Devices

CHAPTER 12 Endodontic Microbiology

CHAPTER 13 Access Preparation and Length Determination

CHAPTER 14 Preparation of Radicular Spaces

CHAPTER 15 Intracanal Irrigants and Medicaments

CHAPTER 16 Contemporary Techniques for Obturation of the Root Canal System

CHAPTER 17 Failure of Endodontic Therapy and Retreatment Options

CHAPTER 18 Endodontic Periodontal Relations

CHAPTER 19 Tooth Resorption

CHAPTER 20 Traumatic Injuries of Teeth

CHAPTER 21 Surgical and Microsurgical Endodontics

CHAPTER 22 Vital Pulp Therapy Permanent Teeth

CHAPTER 23 Postendodontic Restorations

CHAPTER 24 Bleaching of Discoloured Teeth

CHAPTER 25 Vertical Root Fractures

CHAPTER 26 Regenerative Endodontics and Future Endodontics

Index

Online Chapter wise short notes

Online FAQS