Endocrinology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433304500, 9781483141220

Endocrinology

1st Edition

Modern Practical Nursing Series

Authors: John C Small Michael J Clarke-Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483141220
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 180
Description

Endocrinology presents the study of the endocrine system, including a number of specialized organs found in the different areas of the body. The book enumerates the different endocrine glands of the endocrine system, and then details how each gland functions and the parts they play in the metabolism and normal function of the human body. The book also cited disorders of the endocrine system and their treatments. Physicians, nurses, pathologists, endocrinologists, and students of medicine will find this book a good reference.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1 Pituitary Gland

Chapter 2 Thyroid Gland

Chapter 3 Parathyroid Glands

Chapter 4 Pancreas

Chapter 5 Adrenal Glands

Chapter 6 Sexual Development

Chapter 7 Testis

Chapter 8 Ovary

Chapter 9 Breast

Chapter 10 Oral Contraceptives

Illustrations

Index


Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483141220

About the Author

