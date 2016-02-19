Endocrinology
1st Edition
Modern Practical Nursing Series
Authors: John C Small Michael J Clarke-Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483141220
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 180
Description
Endocrinology presents the study of the endocrine system, including a number of specialized organs found in the different areas of the body. The book enumerates the different endocrine glands of the endocrine system, and then details how each gland functions and the parts they play in the metabolism and normal function of the human body. The book also cited disorders of the endocrine system and their treatments. Physicians, nurses, pathologists, endocrinologists, and students of medicine will find this book a good reference.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1 Pituitary Gland
Chapter 2 Thyroid Gland
Chapter 3 Parathyroid Glands
Chapter 4 Pancreas
Chapter 5 Adrenal Glands
Chapter 6 Sexual Development
Chapter 7 Testis
Chapter 8 Ovary
Chapter 9 Breast
Chapter 10 Oral Contraceptives
Illustrations
Index
About the Author
John C Small
Michael J Clarke-Williams
