Endocrinology of Aging
1st Edition
Clinical Aspects in Diagrams and Images
Description
According to the United Nations, the number of people aged 60 years or over in the world is projected to be 1.4 billion in 2030 and 2.1 billion in 2050. Endocrinologists and other clinicians face the challenge in caring for the elderly and need to incorporate geriatric principles into their clinical practice. Endocrinology of Aging: Diagrams, Images, and Clinical Aspects presents chapters in a way that allows the reader to incorporate concepts and main facts of complex subjects in a visual way. As the global population becomes older the need for a deeper understanding of geriatric pathology increases, and with it, the access to educational resources for the endocrinology and metabolism of aging.
Key Features
- Chapters divided according to specific endocrine and metabolic systems, providing evidence-based content regarding what is known about the function of endocrine and metabolic systems altered during the aging process
- Addresses physiological changes that alter the pathophysiology of the clinical picture, explaining the characteristic pathological expressions of hormonal alterations with advancing age
- Editors and authors are clinical endocrinologists and internists with extensive global experience in clinical and experimental gerontology
- Considers the patient transitioning from young adult to elderly, discussing the endocrinological challenge to discern physiology from pathology
- Focuses on age as an essential factor for diagnostic and endocrine management
Readership
Medical specialists of Endocrinology, Geriatrics, Internal Medicine and Family Physicians
Table of Contents
1. Basic principles of aging with endocrine and nutritional implications. Aging and endocrine system
2. Physiology and hypothalamic-pituitary diseases in the elderly
3. Physiology and diseases of the parathyroid glands in the elderly
4. Vitamin D and calcium deficiency in the elderly
5. Senile and postmenopausal osteoporosis. Pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment
6. Physiology and diseases of the thyroid gland in the elderly: Morphological and physiological changes. Hypothyroidism. Hyperthyroidism
7. Physiology and diseases of the thyroid gland in the elderly: Thyroid nodules. Simple goiter
8. Physiology and diseases of the thyroid gland in the elderly: Thyroid Cancer
9. Physiology and diseases of the adrenal glands in the elderly
10. Male hypogonadism in advance age: Physiology, etiology and diagnosis. Functional hypogonadism in the elderly
11. Male hypogonadism in advanced age: Therapeutic considerations. Gynecomastia in advanced age. Benign hypertrophy and prostatic cancer: Endocrinological aspects of development and treatment
12. Menopause as a manifestation of aging
13. Endocrine surgery in elderly patients
14. Metabolic and body composition changes with age
15. Obesity as accelerator of aging and functional decline: Epidemiology, causes, adverse effects, evaluation and treatment in the elderly
16. Relationships between frailty, sarcopenia and the endocrine-metabolic changes of advanced age
17. Diabetes mellitus in the elderly. Hyperglycemic hyperosmolar syndrome. Hyponatremia and dehidration
18. Diabetes mellitus type 1 and 2 as a risk factor of aging
19. Dyslipidemia in the elderly
20. Assessment of nutritional status in the elderly. Causes and management of malnutrition in the elderly
Details
About the Editor
Emiliano Corpas
Emiliano Corpas M.D. and Ph.D. is a Specialist in Endocrinology,Nutrition and Internal Medicine and a Consultant of Endocrinology at Guadalajara University Hospital and HLA Hospital of Guadalajara. He is an Associate Professor of Endocrinology at the University of Alcalá, teaching medical students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant of Endocrinology, Guadalajara University Hospital and HLA Hospital of Guadalajara; Associate Professor of Endocrinology (5th year medical student), University of Alcala