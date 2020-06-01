Endocrinology of Aging

1. Basic principles of aging with endocrine and nutritional implications. Aging and endocrine system

2. Physiology and hypothalamic-pituitary diseases in the elderly

3. Physiology and diseases of the parathyroid glands in the elderly

4. Vitamin D and calcium deficiency in the elderly

5. Senile and postmenopausal osteoporosis. Pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment

6. Physiology and diseases of the thyroid gland in the elderly: Morphological and physiological changes. Hypothyroidism. Hyperthyroidism

7. Physiology and diseases of the thyroid gland in the elderly: Thyroid nodules. Simple goiter

8. Physiology and diseases of the thyroid gland in the elderly: Thyroid Cancer

9. Physiology and diseases of the adrenal glands in the elderly

10. Male hypogonadism in advance age: Physiology, etiology and diagnosis. Functional hypogonadism in the elderly

11. Male hypogonadism in advanced age: Therapeutic considerations. Gynecomastia in advanced age. Benign hypertrophy and prostatic cancer: Endocrinological aspects of development and treatment

12. Menopause as a manifestation of aging

13. Endocrine surgery in elderly patients

14. Metabolic and body composition changes with age

15. Obesity as accelerator of aging and functional decline: Epidemiology, causes, adverse effects, evaluation and treatment in the elderly

16. Relationships between frailty, sarcopenia and the endocrine-metabolic changes of advanced age

17. Diabetes mellitus in the elderly. Hyperglycemic hyperosmolar syndrome. Hyponatremia and dehidration

18. Diabetes mellitus type 1 and 2 as a risk factor of aging

19. Dyslipidemia in the elderly

20. Assessment of nutritional status in the elderly. Causes and management of malnutrition in the elderly