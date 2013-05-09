Endocrinology Adult and Pediatric: Neuroendocrinology and The Pituitary Gland E-Book - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323221559

Endocrinology Adult and Pediatric: Neuroendocrinology and The Pituitary Gland E-Book

6th Edition

Authors: Shlomo Melmed J. Larry Jameson Leslie De Groot
eBook ISBN: 9780323221559
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th May 2013
Page Count: 416
Description

Apply the latest advances in management of neuroendocrine and pituitary disorders with the Endocrinology: Adult and Pediatric: Neuroendocrinology and The Pituitary Gland eBook! Brought to you by the same expert endocrinologists responsible for the highly acclaimed two-volume Endocrinology clinical reference, this endocrinology eBook puts all of the newest latest know-how of the Pituitary Gland and Neuroendocrinology at your fingertips, instantly accessible on your favorite eReader - so you can offer your patients the best care.

Key Features

  • Stay abreast of the newest knowledge on neuroendocrinology and the pituitary gland, including our most recent understanding of the fundamental cellular and physiologic functions of the neuroendocrine system, mechanisms underlying clinical disorders, and approaches to managing patients harboring disorders of the hypothalamus and pituitary gland.
  • Approach any subject either by specific gland or through a discussion of multi-hormonal integration of endocrine function, as led by the "master conductor of the endocrine orchestra," the pituitary gland.
  • Gain a state-of-the-art understanding of comprehensive descriptors, integrating endocrine cell ontogeny, hormonal control of growth and maturation processes, and childhood and young adult pathophysiology with maturation and aging processes.
  • Count on all the authority that has made Endocrinology, 6th Edition, edited by Drs. Jameson and DeGroot, the go-to medical reference for endocrinologists worldwide.
  • Make the best clinical endocrinology decisions with an enhanced emphasis on evidence-based practice in conjunction with expert opinion.

  • Consult this title on your favorite e-reader, conduct rapid searches, and adjust font sizes for optimal readability. Compatible with Kindle®, nook®, and other popular devices.

Table of Contents

  1. Development of the Pituitary

  2. Prolactin

  3. Adrenocotricotropic Hormone

  4. Endocrine Rhythms, The Sleep-Wake Cycle, and Biological Clocks

  5. Hypothalamic Syndromes

  6. Hypopituitarism and Growth Hormone Deficiency

  7. Acromegaly

  8. Cushing’s Syndrome

  9. Clinically Nonfunctioning Sellar Masses

  10. Tsh-Producing Adenomas

  11. Disorders of Prolactin Secretion and Prolactinomas

  12. Pituitary Surgery

  13. Evaluation and Management of Childhood Hypothalamic and Pituitary Tumors

  14. Vasopressin, Diabetes Insipidus, and the Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion

  15. The Pineal Gland and Melatonin

  16. Regulation of Growth Hormone and Action (Secretagogues)

  17. Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 and its Binding Proteins

  18. Somatic Growth and Maturation

  19. Growth Hormone Deficiency in Children

About the Author

Shlomo Melmed

Dr. Melmed co-edits Endocrinology: Basic and Clinical Principles, is the Neuroendocrine Section Editor for DeGroot and Jameson's Textbook of Endocrinology, and Williams Textbook of Endocrinology; and is pituitary section author for Harrison's Textbook of Medicine. In addition to being the Editor-in-Chief of Pituitary, he is on the editorial board of Journal of Clinical Investigation and past Editor-in-Chief of Endocrinology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Senior Vice President and Dean of the Medical Faculty, Cedars Sinai Health System, Los Angeles, CA, USA

J. Larry Jameson

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert G. Dunlop Professor of Medicine, Dean, Raymond and Ruth Perelman, School of Medicine, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania for the Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Leslie De Groot

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, University of Rhode Island; Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago; President, MDTEXT.COM, Incorporated, South Dartmouth, Massachusetts

