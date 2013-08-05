Endocrinology Adult and Pediatric: Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323240611

Endocrinology Adult and Pediatric: Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity

6th Edition

Authors: Gordon Weir J. Larry Jameson Leslie De Groot
Paperback ISBN: 9780323240611
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th August 2013
Page Count: 496
Description

Meet the growing challenges of diabetes and obesity management with Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity, a compilation of chapters from the highly acclaimed two-volume textbook, Endocrinology: Adult and Pediatric. Never before available as a stand-alone offering, this derivative book will enable you to put today's best endocrinology practices in diabetes and obesity management to work for your patients.

Key Features

  • Stay abreast of the newest knowledge and advances in diabetes and obesity management, including…
    • today's increased focus on controlling autoimmunity and preserving or replenishing beta-cell mass in the management of type 1 diabetes
    • complications of diabetes and their pathogenesis, morbidity, and treatment
    • new findings and treatments for obesity
    • and much more.
  • Make the best clinical endocrinology decisions with an enhanced emphasis on evidence-based practice in conjunction with expert opinion.
  • Count on all the authority that has made Endocrinology, 6th Edition, edited by Drs. Jameson and De Groot, the go-to clinical medical reference for endocrinologists worldwide.

Table of Contents

  1. Appetite Regulation and Thermogenesis

  2. Obesity: The Problem and Its Management

  3. Genetic Syndromes Associated with Obesity

  4. Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, and Other Eating Disorders

  5. Development of the Endocrine Pancreas

  6. Biosynthesis, Processing, and Secretion of the Islet Hormones: Insulin, Islet Amyloid Polypeptide (Amylin), Glucagon, Somatostatin, and Pancreatic Polypeptide

  7. Insulin Secretion

  8. The Mechanisms of Insulin Action

  9. Glucagon and Glucagon-like Peptides

  10. Regulation of Intermediatory Metabolism During Fasting and Feeding

  11. Role of the Adipocyte in Metabolism and Endocrine Function

  12. Lipodystrophy Syndromes

  13. Classification and Diagnosis of Diabetes Mellitus

  14. Type 1 (Insulin-dependent) Diabetes Mellitus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, Prediction, and Prevention

  15. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, and Natural History

  16. Lipoprotein Metabolism and the Treatment of Lipid Disorders

  17. Hyperglycemia Secondary to Nondiabetic Conditions and Therapies

  18. The Metabolic Syndrome

  19. Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus in Adults

  20. Ketoacidosis and Hyperosmolar Coma

  21. Hypoglycemia and Hypoglycemic Syndromes

  22. Management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

  23. Management of Diabetes Mellitus in Children

  24. Pancreatic and Islet Transplantation

  25. Diabetes Control, Long-Term Complications, and Large Vessel Disease

  26. Diabetic Eye Disease

  27. Diabetes Mellitus: Neuropathy

  28. Diabetic Nephropathy

  29. Diabetic Foot and Vascular Complications

  30. Diabetes Mellitus and Pregnancy

About the Author

Gordon Weir

J. Larry Jameson

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert G. Dunlop Professor of Medicine, Dean, Raymond and Ruth Perelman, School of Medicine, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania for the Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Leslie De Groot

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, University of Rhode Island; Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago; President, MDTEXT.COM, Incorporated, South Dartmouth, Massachusetts

