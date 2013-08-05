Endocrinology Adult and Pediatric: Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity
6th Edition
Description
Meet the growing challenges of diabetes and obesity management with Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity, a compilation of chapters from the highly acclaimed two-volume textbook, Endocrinology: Adult and Pediatric. Never before available as a stand-alone offering, this derivative book will enable you to put today's best endocrinology practices in diabetes and obesity management to work for your patients.
Key Features
- Stay abreast of the newest knowledge and advances in diabetes and obesity management, including…
- today's increased focus on controlling autoimmunity and preserving or replenishing beta-cell mass in the management of type 1 diabetes
- complications of diabetes and their pathogenesis, morbidity, and treatment
- new findings and treatments for obesity
- and much more.
- Make the best clinical endocrinology decisions with an enhanced emphasis on evidence-based practice in conjunction with expert opinion.
- Count on all the authority that has made Endocrinology, 6th Edition, edited by Drs. Jameson and De Groot, the go-to clinical medical reference for endocrinologists worldwide.
Table of Contents
- Appetite Regulation and Thermogenesis
- Obesity: The Problem and Its Management
- Genetic Syndromes Associated with Obesity
- Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, and Other Eating Disorders
- Development of the Endocrine Pancreas
- Biosynthesis, Processing, and Secretion of the Islet Hormones: Insulin, Islet Amyloid Polypeptide (Amylin), Glucagon, Somatostatin, and Pancreatic Polypeptide
- Insulin Secretion
- The Mechanisms of Insulin Action
- Glucagon and Glucagon-like Peptides
- Regulation of Intermediatory Metabolism During Fasting and Feeding
- Role of the Adipocyte in Metabolism and Endocrine Function
- Lipodystrophy Syndromes
- Classification and Diagnosis of Diabetes Mellitus
- Type 1 (Insulin-dependent) Diabetes Mellitus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, Prediction, and Prevention
- Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, and Natural History
- Lipoprotein Metabolism and the Treatment of Lipid Disorders
- Hyperglycemia Secondary to Nondiabetic Conditions and Therapies
- The Metabolic Syndrome
- Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus in Adults
- Ketoacidosis and Hyperosmolar Coma
- Hypoglycemia and Hypoglycemic Syndromes
- Management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
- Management of Diabetes Mellitus in Children
- Pancreatic and Islet Transplantation
- Diabetes Control, Long-Term Complications, and Large Vessel Disease
- Diabetic Eye Disease
- Diabetes Mellitus: Neuropathy
- Diabetic Nephropathy
- Diabetic Foot and Vascular Complications
- Diabetes Mellitus and Pregnancy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 5th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323240611
About the Author
Gordon Weir
J. Larry Jameson
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert G. Dunlop Professor of Medicine, Dean, Raymond and Ruth Perelman, School of Medicine, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania for the Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Leslie De Groot
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, University of Rhode Island; Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago; President, MDTEXT.COM, Incorporated, South Dartmouth, Massachusetts