Endocrinology Adult and Pediatric: Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity E-Book
6th Edition
Description
Meet the growing challenges of diabetes and obesity management with Endocrinology: Adult and Pediatric: Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity - a new diabetes and obesity eBook from the same expert endocrinologists responsible for the highly acclaimed two-volume Endocrinology clinical reference. With all of the latest advances loaded on your favorite eReader, you’ll be able to put today’s best practices to work for your patients.
Key Features
- Stay abreast of the newest knowledge and advances in diabetes mellitus and obesity, including today’s increased focus on controlling autoimmunity and preserving or replenishing beta-cell mass in the management of type 1 diabetes; complications of diabetes and their pathogenesis, morbidity, and treatment; new findings and treatments for obesity; and much more.
- Count on all the authority that has made Endocrinology, 6th Edition, edited by Drs. Jameson and DeGroot, the go-to clinical reference for endocrinologists worldwide.
- Consult this title on your favorite e-reader, conduct rapid searches, and adjust font sizes for optimal readability. Compatible with Kindle®, nook®, and other popular devices.
Table of Contents
- Appetite Regulation and Thermogenesis
- Obesity: The Problem and Its Management
- Genetic Syndromes Associated with Obesity
- Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, and Other Eating Disorders
- Development of the Endocrine Pancreas
- Biosynthesis, Processing, and Secretion of the Islet Hormones: Insulin, Islet Amyloid Polypeptide (Amylin), Glucagon, Somatostatin, and Pancreatic Polypeptide
- Insulin Secretion
- The Mechanisms of Insulin Action
- Glucagon and Glucagon-like Peptides
- Regulation of Intermediatory Metabolism During Fasting and Feeding
- Role of the Adipocyte in Metabolism and Endocrine Function
- Lipodystrophy Syndromes
- Classification and Diagnosis of Diabetes Mellitus
- Type 1 (Insulin-dependent) Diabetes Mellitus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, Prediction, and Prevention
- Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, and Natural History
- Lipoprotein Metabolism and the Treatment of Lipid Disorders
- Hyperglycemia Secondary to Nondiabetic Conditions and Therapies
- The Metabolic Syndrome
- Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus in Adults
- Ketoacidosis and Hyperosmolar Coma
- Hypoglycemia and Hypoglycemic Syndromes
- Management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
- Management of Diabetes Mellitus in Children
- Pancreatic and Islet Transplantation
- Diabetes Control, Long-Term Complications, and Large Vessel Disease
- Diabetic Eye Disease
- Diabetes Mellitus: Neuropathy
- Diabetic Nephropathy
- Diabetic Foot and Vascular Complications
- Diabetes Mellitus and Pregnancy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 18th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323221542
About the Author
Gordon Weir
J. Larry Jameson
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert G. Dunlop Professor of Medicine, Dean, Raymond and Ruth Perelman, School of Medicine, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania for the Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Leslie De Groot
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, University of Rhode Island; Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago; President, MDTEXT.COM, Incorporated, South Dartmouth, Massachusetts