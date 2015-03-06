Endocrinology: Adult and Pediatric, 2-Volume Set
7th Edition
Description
Considered the definitive source in its field for over 35 years, Endocrinology: Adult and Pediatric, has been thoroughly updated to reflect today's recent advances in adult and pediatric endocrinology. Unique perspectives from a team of trusted, world-renowned experts ensure this medical reference book remains the most highly-regarded text in the field.
"...deserves a large and universal audience, as it is a superb textbook as well as a substantial and scholarly reference source for all those with an interest in this field." Reviewed by glycosmedia.com, May 2015
Key Features
- Make the best clinical decisions with an enhanced emphasis on evidence-based practice and expert opinions on treatment strategies.
- Zero in on the most relevant and useful references with the aid of a more focused, concise bibliography.
- Locate information quickly, while still getting the complete coverage you expect, with two streamlined, manageable volumes.
Table of Contents
VOLUME I
PART 1: PRINCIPLES OF ENDOCRINOLOGY AND HORMONE SIGNALING
1 Principles of Endocrinology
2 Control of Hormone Gene Expression
3 Control of Hormone Secretion
4 Applications of Genetics in Endocrinology
PART 2: NEUROENDOCRINOLOGY AND PITUITARY DISEASE
5 Development of The Pituitary
6 Prolactin
7 Disorders of Prolactin Secretion and Prolactinomas
8 Adrenocorticotropic Hormone
9 Endocrine Rhythms, The Sleep-Wake Cycle, and Biological Clocks
10 Hypothalamic Syndromes
11 Hypopituitarism and Growth Hormone Deficiency
12 Acromegaly
13 Cushing’s Syndrome
14 Clinically Nonfunctioning Sellar Masses
15 Tsh-Producing Adenomas
16 Pituitary Surgery
17 Childhood Hypothalamic and Pituitary Tumors
18 Vasopressin, Diabetes Insipidus, and The Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuresis
19 The Pineal Gland and Melatonin
PART 3: GROWTH AND MATURATION
20 Growth Hormone: Structure, Function and Regulation of Secretion
21 Insulin-Like Growth Factor-1 and its Binding Proteins
22 Somatic Growth and Maturation
23 Growth Hormone Deficiency in Children
24 Performance Enhancing Hormones in Sports Doping
PART 4: OBESITY, ANOREXIA, AND NUTRITION
25 Appetite Regulation and Thermogenesis
26 Obesity: The Problem and its Management
27 Bariatirc Surgery
28 Genetic Syndromes Associated With Obesity
29 Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, and Other Eating Disorders
PART 5: DIABETES MELLITUS
30 Development of the Endocrine Pancreas
31 biosynthesis, Processing, and Secretion of the Islet Hormones: Insulin, Islet Amyloid Polypeptide (Amylin), Glucagon, Somatostatin, and Pancreatic Polypeptide
32 Insulin Secretion
33 The Mechanisms of Insulin Action
34 Glucagon and the Glucagon-Like Peptides
35 Regulation of Intermediatory Metabolism During Fasting and Feeding
36 Role of the Adipocyte in Metabolism and Endocrine Function
37 Lipodystrophy Syndromes
38 Classification and Diagnosis of Diabetes Mellitus
39 Type 1 (Insulin-Dependent) Diabetes Mellitus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, Prediction, and Prevention
40 Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, and Natural History
41 Lipoprotein Metabolism and the Treatment of Lipid Disorders
42 Hyperglycemia Secondary to Nondiabetic Conditions and Therapies
43 Metabolic Syndrome
44 Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes in Adults
45 Diabetes Mellitus and Pregnancy
46 Hyperglycemic Crises: Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Hyperglycemic Hyperosmolar State
47 Hypoglycemia and Hypoglycemic Syndromes
48 Management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
49 Management of Diabetes in Children
50 Beta Cell Replacement and Regeneration
51 Diabetes and Long-Term Complications
52 Diabetic Eye Disease
53 Diabetic Mellitus: Neuropathy
54 Diabetic Nephropathy
55 Diabetic Foot and Vascular Complications
PART 6: PARATHYROID GLAND, CALCIOTROPIC HORMONES, AND BONE METABOLISM
56 Parathyroid Hormone and Parathyroid Hormone Receptor Type 1 in the Regulation of Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis and Bone Metabolism
57 Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein
58 Calcitonin
59 Vitamin D: from Photosynthesis, Metabolism, and Action To Clinical Applications
60 Bone Development and Remodeling
61 Regulation of Calcium Homeostasis and Genetic Disorders that Affect Calcium Metabolism
62 Genetic Disorders of Phosphate Homeostasis
63 Primary Hyperparathyroidism
64 Hypercalcemia of Malignancy
65 Surgical Management of Hyperparathyroidism
66 Pseudohypoparathyroidism, Albright’s Hereditary Osteodystrophy, and Progressive Osseous Heteroplasia: Disorders Caused by Inactivating GNAS Mutations
67 Genetic Defects in Vitamin D Metabolism and Action
68 Hereditary Disorders of the Skeleton
69 Osteoporosis
70 Chronic Kidney Disease Mineral and Bone Disorder
71 Disorders of Mineralization
72 Paget’s Disease of Bone
VOLUME II
PART 7: THYROID
73 Anatomy and Development of the Thyroid
74 Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone: Physiology and Secretion
75 Thyroid Regulatory Factors
76 Thyroid Hormone Metabolism and Transport
77 Thyroid Hormone Action
78 Thyroid Function Testing
79 Thyroid Imaging
80 Thyroid Fine-Needle Aspiration and Cytological Diagnosis
81 Autoimmune Thyroid Disease
82 Graves’ Disease
83 Graves’ Ophthalmopathy
84 Diagnosis and Treatment of Thyroid Disease During Pregnancy
85 Autonomously Functioning Thyroid Nodules and Other Causes of Thyrotoxicosis
86 Chronic (Hashimoto’s) Thyroiditis
87 Subacute and Riedel’s Thyroiditis
88 Hypothyroidism and Myxedema Coma
89 Nonthyroidal Illness Syndrome: A Form of Hypothyroidism
90 Multinodular Goiter
91 Iodine Deficiency Disorders
92 Thyroid Neoplasia
93 Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone Receptor Mutations
94 Genetic Defects in Thyroid Hormone Synthesis and Action
95 Resistance to Thyroid Hormone
96 Surgery of the Thyroid
PART 8: ADRENAL
97 The Principles, Enzymes, and Pathways of Human Steroidogenesis
98 Glucocorticoid Receptors, Their Mechanisms of Action, and Glucocorticoid Resistance
99 Glucocorticoid Action: Physiology
100 Glucocorticoid Therapy
101 Aldosterone Secretion and Action
102 Adrenal Insufficiency
103 Adrenal Causes of Cushing’s Syndrome
104 Defects of Adrenal Steroidogenesis
105 Adrenarche and Adrenopause
106 Adrenal Gland Imaging
107 Adrenocortical Carcinoma
108 Primary Mineralocorticoid Excess Disorders and Hypertension
109 Mineralocorticoid Deficiency
110 Pheochromocytoma
111 Adrenal Surgery
PART 9: CARDIOVASCULAR ENDOCRINOLOGY
112 Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia
113 Orthostatic Hypotension and Orthostatic Intolerance
PART 10: ENDOCRINE CHANGES IN CRITICALLY ILL PATIENTS
114 Endocrine Aspects of Critical Care Medicine
PART 11: REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY AND SEXUAL FUNCTION
115 Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormones
116 Gonadotropins: Regulation of Synthesis and Secretion
117 Gonadal Peptides: Inhibins, Activins, Follistatin, and Mullerian-Inhibiting Substance (Antimullerian Hormone)
118 Genetic Basis of Gonadal and Genital Development
119 Diagnosis and Treatment of Disorders of Sexual Development
120 Endocrinology of Sexual Maturation and Puberty
121 Precocious Puberty
122 Delayed Puberty
123 Sexual Dysfunction
124 The Endocrinology of Sexual Behavior and Gender Identity
PART 12: FEMALE REPRODUCTION
125 Folliculogenesis, Ovulation, and Luteogenesis
126 Ovarian Hormone Synthesis
127 Estrogen and Progesterone Action
128 Hormonal Control of Breast Development
129 The Menstrual Cycle and Disorders of Ovulation
130 Endometriosis
131 Uterine Fibroids
132 Female Infertility: Evaluation and Management
133 Hyperandrogenism, Hirsutism, and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
134 Contraception
135 Menopause
PART 13: MALE REPRODUCTION
136 Spermatogenesis
137 Testicular Dysgenesis Syndrome, Cryptorchidism, Hypospadias, and Testicular Tumors
138 Androgen Physiology, Pharmacology, and Abuse
139 Androgen Deficiency Disorders
140 Gynecomastia
141 Clinical Management of Male Infertility
142 Male Contraception
143 Endocrinology of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Prostate Cancer
PART 14: ENDOCRINOLOGY OF PREGNANCY
144 The Endocrinology of Human Pregnancy and Parturition
145 Fetal and Neonatal Endocrinology
146 Hormonal Changes and Endocrine Testing in Pregnancy
PART 15: MULTISYSTEM ENDOCRINE DISORDERS
147 Autoimmune Endocrine Disorders
148 Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1
149 Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2 and Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma
150 Neuroendocrine Tumor Syndromes
151 Carcinoid Syndrome
152 Ectopic Hormone Syndromes
153 Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals and Human Disease
PART 16: ENDOCRINE TESTING
154 Endocrine Testing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 6th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323189071
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321952
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323327060
About the Author
J. Larry Jameson
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert G. Dunlop Professor of Medicine, Dean, Raymond and Ruth Perelman, School of Medicine, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania for the Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Leslie De Groot
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, University of Rhode Island; Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago; President, MDTEXT.COM, Incorporated, South Dartmouth, Massachusetts