Endocrinology: Adult and Pediatric, 2-Volume Set

VOLUME I

PART 1: PRINCIPLES OF ENDOCRINOLOGY AND HORMONE SIGNALING

1 Principles of Endocrinology

2 Control of Hormone Gene Expression

3 Control of Hormone Secretion

4 Applications of Genetics in Endocrinology

PART 2: NEUROENDOCRINOLOGY AND PITUITARY DISEASE

5 Development of The Pituitary

6 Prolactin

7 Disorders of Prolactin Secretion and Prolactinomas

8 Adrenocorticotropic Hormone

9 Endocrine Rhythms, The Sleep-Wake Cycle, and Biological Clocks

10 Hypothalamic Syndromes

11 Hypopituitarism and Growth Hormone Deficiency

12 Acromegaly

13 Cushing’s Syndrome

14 Clinically Nonfunctioning Sellar Masses

15 Tsh-Producing Adenomas

16 Pituitary Surgery

17 Childhood Hypothalamic and Pituitary Tumors

18 Vasopressin, Diabetes Insipidus, and The Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuresis

19 The Pineal Gland and Melatonin

PART 3: GROWTH AND MATURATION

20 Growth Hormone: Structure, Function and Regulation of Secretion

21 Insulin-Like Growth Factor-1 and its Binding Proteins

22 Somatic Growth and Maturation

23 Growth Hormone Deficiency in Children

24 Performance Enhancing Hormones in Sports Doping

PART 4: OBESITY, ANOREXIA, AND NUTRITION

25 Appetite Regulation and Thermogenesis

26 Obesity: The Problem and its Management

27 Bariatirc Surgery

28 Genetic Syndromes Associated With Obesity

29 Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, and Other Eating Disorders

PART 5: DIABETES MELLITUS

30 Development of the Endocrine Pancreas

31 biosynthesis, Processing, and Secretion of the Islet Hormones: Insulin, Islet Amyloid Polypeptide (Amylin), Glucagon, Somatostatin, and Pancreatic Polypeptide

32 Insulin Secretion

33 The Mechanisms of Insulin Action

34 Glucagon and the Glucagon-Like Peptides

35 Regulation of Intermediatory Metabolism During Fasting and Feeding

36 Role of the Adipocyte in Metabolism and Endocrine Function

37 Lipodystrophy Syndromes

38 Classification and Diagnosis of Diabetes Mellitus

39 Type 1 (Insulin-Dependent) Diabetes Mellitus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, Prediction, and Prevention

40 Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, and Natural History

41 Lipoprotein Metabolism and the Treatment of Lipid Disorders

42 Hyperglycemia Secondary to Nondiabetic Conditions and Therapies

43 Metabolic Syndrome

44 Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes in Adults

45 Diabetes Mellitus and Pregnancy

46 Hyperglycemic Crises: Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Hyperglycemic Hyperosmolar State

47 Hypoglycemia and Hypoglycemic Syndromes

48 Management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

49 Management of Diabetes in Children

50 Beta Cell Replacement and Regeneration

51 Diabetes and Long-Term Complications

52 Diabetic Eye Disease

53 Diabetic Mellitus: Neuropathy

54 Diabetic Nephropathy

55 Diabetic Foot and Vascular Complications

PART 6: PARATHYROID GLAND, CALCIOTROPIC HORMONES, AND BONE METABOLISM

56 Parathyroid Hormone and Parathyroid Hormone Receptor Type 1 in the Regulation of Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis and Bone Metabolism

57 Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein

58 Calcitonin

59 Vitamin D: from Photosynthesis, Metabolism, and Action To Clinical Applications

60 Bone Development and Remodeling

61 Regulation of Calcium Homeostasis and Genetic Disorders that Affect Calcium Metabolism

62 Genetic Disorders of Phosphate Homeostasis

63 Primary Hyperparathyroidism

64 Hypercalcemia of Malignancy

65 Surgical Management of Hyperparathyroidism

66 Pseudohypoparathyroidism, Albright’s Hereditary Osteodystrophy, and Progressive Osseous Heteroplasia: Disorders Caused by Inactivating GNAS Mutations

67 Genetic Defects in Vitamin D Metabolism and Action

68 Hereditary Disorders of the Skeleton

69 Osteoporosis

70 Chronic Kidney Disease Mineral and Bone Disorder

71 Disorders of Mineralization

72 Paget’s Disease of Bone

VOLUME II

PART 7: THYROID

73 Anatomy and Development of the Thyroid

74 Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone: Physiology and Secretion

75 Thyroid Regulatory Factors

76 Thyroid Hormone Metabolism and Transport

77 Thyroid Hormone Action

78 Thyroid Function Testing

79 Thyroid Imaging

80 Thyroid Fine-Needle Aspiration and Cytological Diagnosis

81 Autoimmune Thyroid Disease

82 Graves’ Disease

83 Graves’ Ophthalmopathy

84 Diagnosis and Treatment of Thyroid Disease During Pregnancy

85 Autonomously Functioning Thyroid Nodules and Other Causes of Thyrotoxicosis

86 Chronic (Hashimoto’s) Thyroiditis

87 Subacute and Riedel’s Thyroiditis

88 Hypothyroidism and Myxedema Coma

89 Nonthyroidal Illness Syndrome: A Form of Hypothyroidism

90 Multinodular Goiter

91 Iodine Deficiency Disorders

92 Thyroid Neoplasia

93 Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone Receptor Mutations

94 Genetic Defects in Thyroid Hormone Synthesis and Action

95 Resistance to Thyroid Hormone

96 Surgery of the Thyroid

PART 8: ADRENAL

97 The Principles, Enzymes, and Pathways of Human Steroidogenesis

98 Glucocorticoid Receptors, Their Mechanisms of Action, and Glucocorticoid Resistance

99 Glucocorticoid Action: Physiology

100 Glucocorticoid Therapy

101 Aldosterone Secretion and Action

102 Adrenal Insufficiency

103 Adrenal Causes of Cushing’s Syndrome

104 Defects of Adrenal Steroidogenesis

105 Adrenarche and Adrenopause

106 Adrenal Gland Imaging

107 Adrenocortical Carcinoma

108 Primary Mineralocorticoid Excess Disorders and Hypertension

109 Mineralocorticoid Deficiency

110 Pheochromocytoma

111 Adrenal Surgery

PART 9: CARDIOVASCULAR ENDOCRINOLOGY

112 Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia

113 Orthostatic Hypotension and Orthostatic Intolerance

PART 10: ENDOCRINE CHANGES IN CRITICALLY ILL PATIENTS

114 Endocrine Aspects of Critical Care Medicine

PART 11: REPRODUCTIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY AND SEXUAL FUNCTION

115 Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormones

116 Gonadotropins: Regulation of Synthesis and Secretion

117 Gonadal Peptides: Inhibins, Activins, Follistatin, and Mullerian-Inhibiting Substance (Antimullerian Hormone)

118 Genetic Basis of Gonadal and Genital Development

119 Diagnosis and Treatment of Disorders of Sexual Development

120 Endocrinology of Sexual Maturation and Puberty

121 Precocious Puberty

122 Delayed Puberty

123 Sexual Dysfunction

124 The Endocrinology of Sexual Behavior and Gender Identity

PART 12: FEMALE REPRODUCTION

125 Folliculogenesis, Ovulation, and Luteogenesis

126 Ovarian Hormone Synthesis

127 Estrogen and Progesterone Action

128 Hormonal Control of Breast Development

129 The Menstrual Cycle and Disorders of Ovulation

130 Endometriosis

131 Uterine Fibroids

132 Female Infertility: Evaluation and Management

133 Hyperandrogenism, Hirsutism, and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

134 Contraception

135 Menopause

PART 13: MALE REPRODUCTION

136 Spermatogenesis

137 Testicular Dysgenesis Syndrome, Cryptorchidism, Hypospadias, and Testicular Tumors

138 Androgen Physiology, Pharmacology, and Abuse

139 Androgen Deficiency Disorders

140 Gynecomastia

141 Clinical Management of Male Infertility

142 Male Contraception

143 Endocrinology of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Prostate Cancer

PART 14: ENDOCRINOLOGY OF PREGNANCY

144 The Endocrinology of Human Pregnancy and Parturition

145 Fetal and Neonatal Endocrinology

146 Hormonal Changes and Endocrine Testing in Pregnancy

PART 15: MULTISYSTEM ENDOCRINE DISORDERS

147 Autoimmune Endocrine Disorders

148 Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1

149 Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2 and Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma

150 Neuroendocrine Tumor Syndromes

151 Carcinoid Syndrome

152 Ectopic Hormone Syndromes

153 Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals and Human Disease

PART 16: ENDOCRINE TESTING

154 Endocrine Testing