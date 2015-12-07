Endocrine Tumors, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 25-1

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Douglas L. Fraker, is devoted to Endocrine Tumors. Dr. Fraker has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Management of thyroid nodular disease: Current cytopathology classifications and genetic testing; Surgical management of lymph node compartments in papillary thyroid cancer; Current guidelines for post-operative treatment and follow-up of well differentiated thyroid cancer; Outpatient thyroid surgery – is it safe?; Asymptomatic hyperparathyroidism- diagnostic pitfalls and surgical intervention; Intra-operative PTH monitoring: optimal utilization; Minimally invasive parathyroidectomy vs bilateral neck exploration for primary hyperparathyroidism; Pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma: Diagnosis, genetics, and treatment; Minimally invasive adrenalectomy; Treatment of adrenocortical cancinoma: benefits of aggressive surgery; Biochemical diagnosis and pre-operative imaging of gastro-intestinal neuroendocrine tumors; Minimally invasive techniques for resection of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors; and Treatment of metastatic neuroendocrine tumors to the liver.