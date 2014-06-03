Endocrine Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323299336, 9780323299510

Endocrine Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 94-3

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Mazzaglia
eBook ISBN: 9780323299510
eBook ISBN: 9780323374521
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323299336
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd June 2014
Description

Editor Peter Mazzaglia and authors review the current management and procedures in endocrine surgery. Articles will cover: central compartment lymph node dissection for papillary thyroid cancer; evaluation of thyroid incidentaloma; the role of genetic markers in the evaluation and management of thyroid nodules; medical therapy for advanced forms of thyroid cancer; follicular lesions of the thyroid; controversy over radio-iodine ablation: who benefits?; minimizing cost while maximizing success in the pre-operative localization strategy for primary hyperparathyroidism; operative treatment for primary hyperparathyroidism; evaluation of adrenal incidentalomas: biochemical and radiographic characterization; hyperaldosteronism: diagnosis, lateralization, and treatment; subclinical Cushing’s syndrome; adrenocortical cancer update; and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323299510
eBook ISBN:
9780323374521
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323299336

About the Authors

Peter Mazzaglia Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University Surgical Associates, Providence, RI

