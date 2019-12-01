Endocrine Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323733076

Endocrine Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 12-4

1st Edition

Authors: Justine Barletta
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323733076
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Justine A. Barletta, will focus on Endocrine Pathology. Topics include, but are not limited to, Pitfalls in Thyroid Cytology, Prognostic Parameters in Differentiated Thyroid Carcinomas, Thyroid Tumors You Don’t Want to Miss, Molecular Alterations in Thyroid Carcinomas, Treatment of Differentiated Thyroid Carcinomas, Treatment of Aggressive Thyroid Carcinomas, A Guide to Pheochromocytomas and Paragangliomas, A Diagnostic Approach to Adrenocortical Tumors, Treatment of Adrenocortical Carcinoma and Pheochromocytomas, Parathyroid Pathology, Neuroendocrine Tumors of the GI Tract and Pancreas, Treatment of GI Neuroendocrine Tumors, and Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
1st December 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323733076

About the Authors

Justine Barletta Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.