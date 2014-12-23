Endocrine Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326841, 9780323326858

Endocrine Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 7-4

1st Edition

Authors: Peter M. Sadow
eBook ISBN: 9780323326858
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326841
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd December 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Early identification and diagnosis by type and stage is the key to high survival rates with thyroid cancer. To present the pathologist with current clinical information on diagnosis, differential diagnosis, staging, and prognosis of thyroid cancers, topics presented are: Poorly differentiated thyroid carcinoma; Paraganglimoa; Immunohistochemical markers for evaluation and prognosis in thyroid carcinoma; Familial endocrine syndromes; Parathyroid enoplasia; Inflammatory lesions of the thyroid associated with cancer; Assessing biological aggression in adrenal cortical neoplasia; Pituitary neoplasia; and Pancreatic endocrine neoplasia. Peter Sadow, whose clinical practice and research involve studying the mechanisms of endocrine carcinogenesis through translational studies involving the proteomics and genomics of endocrine neoplasms, primarily of the thyroid and adrenal glands, leads this issue.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323326858
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323326841

About the Authors

Peter M. Sadow Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.