Endocrine Manifestations of Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Volume 9

PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: Neuroendocrine Immune Control Mechanisms and their influence on autoimmune disease; Sex Steroids, the immune system and autoimmune disease; Autoimmune disease and influence of sex hormones in experimental animals; Genetics of Autoimmune Endocrine Diseases;

CLINICAL: Pituitary; Thyroid Dysfunction in Autoimmune Diseases; Adrenal Dysfunction and Autoimmune Disease; Endometriosis; Genetic abnormalities, hormones and autoimmune diseases; Polyglandular Autoimmune Endocrine Disease; Diabetes Type 1; Autoantibodies and Infertility in Autoimmune Diseases; Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Endocrine Disorders; Pregnancy, neuroendocrine immune system and autoimmune diseases;

HORMONAL MODULATION IN THE THERAPY OF AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES: Ovarian Function and its preservation in Autoimmune Diseases; Corticosteroids; Prolactin; DHEA; Adenosine agonists;

NOVEL THERAPIES: New Treatments for Graves? Disease; Anti-TNF therapy - modulation of hormone axes; Islet-cell transplantation; "Immune Intervention in Type 1 Diabetes: Realities of Today and Hopes for Tomorrow";