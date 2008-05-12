Endocrine Manifestations of Systemic Autoimmune Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444531728, 9780080559322

Endocrine Manifestations of Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Volume 9

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Sara Walker Luis Jara
Series Editors: Ronald Asherson
eBook ISBN: 9780080559322
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444531728
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th May 2008
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents

PATHOPHYSIOLOGY: Neuroendocrine Immune Control Mechanisms and their influence on autoimmune disease; Sex Steroids, the immune system and autoimmune disease; Autoimmune disease and influence of sex hormones in experimental animals; Genetics of Autoimmune Endocrine Diseases;

CLINICAL: Pituitary; Thyroid Dysfunction in Autoimmune Diseases; Adrenal Dysfunction and Autoimmune Disease; Endometriosis; Genetic abnormalities, hormones and autoimmune diseases; Polyglandular Autoimmune Endocrine Disease; Diabetes Type 1; Autoantibodies and Infertility in Autoimmune Diseases; Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Endocrine Disorders; Pregnancy, neuroendocrine immune system and autoimmune diseases;

HORMONAL MODULATION IN THE THERAPY OF AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES: Ovarian Function and its preservation in Autoimmune Diseases; Corticosteroids; Prolactin; DHEA; Adenosine agonists;

NOVEL THERAPIES: New Treatments for Graves? Disease; Anti-TNF therapy - modulation of hormone axes; Islet-cell transplantation; "Immune Intervention in Type 1 Diabetes: Realities of Today and Hopes for Tomorrow";

Description

This book is one of the first to evaluate the role of Steroids in autoimmune rheumatic diseases from the basic mechanisms to the clinical involvements and focuses on the importance of steroidal hormones in the pathogenesis and therapeutic management of the autoimmune rheumatic diseases. In particular, the chapters analyze the mechanisms of action and the involvement of adrenal steroids (glucocorticoids) in the neuroendocrine immune system, including effects on the elderly. The perturbations of the HPA axis as a source of altered steroidal synthesis will be discussed and related to some interesting pathological conditions that commonly complicate the autoimmune rheumatic diseases such as psychosis or fibromyalgia. Concerning the role of gonadal steroids (sex hormones), several chapters will discuss clinical and epidemiological evidences of their role, as well as their effects as risk factors in autoimmune rheumatic diseases, including a section on pediatrics.

Key Features

The premier issue evaluating the role of steroids in autoimmune rheumatic diseases from the basic mechanisms to the clinical involvements Documents the latest research and indicate recent and coming new therapeutic-biological approaches to the therapy *The book will present therapeutic perspectives concerning the new glucocorticoids, and the effects of biological drugs on their synthesis

Readership

Endocrinologists, rheumatologists, clinical immunologists, fellows, medical student and those working in internal medicine and general medicine. As well as medical/scientific management and pharmaceutical companies.

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080559322
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444531728

About the Series Volume Editors

Sara Walker Series Volume Editor

Luis Jara Series Volume Editor

About the Series Editors

Ronald Asherson Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Killarney, Johannesburg, South Africa

