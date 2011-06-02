Endocrine Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711499

Endocrine Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-3

1st Edition

Authors: Mitchell E. Tublin
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711499
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd June 2011
Page Count: 200
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Endocrine imaging is covered extensively in this issue of Radiologic Clinics. Articles will include: Thyroid Ultrasound, Part 1: Technique and Diffuse Disease; Thyroid Ultrasonography, Part 2: Nodules; Thyroid: Nuclear Medicine Update; Thyroid Cytology: Challenges in the Pursuit of Low-Grade Malignancies; Diagnosis and Treatment of Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma; Thyroid Carcinoma: The Surgeon’s Perspective; Imaging Surveillance of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Parathyroid Imaging; Adrenal Imaging: From Addison to Algorithms; Imaging of Neuroendocrine Tumors; Imaging of the Pituitary, and more!

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455711499

About the Authors

Mitchell E. Tublin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair of Radiology, Chief, Abdominal Imaging Section, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.