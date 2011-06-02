Endocrine Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 49-3
1st Edition
Description
Endocrine imaging is covered extensively in this issue of Radiologic Clinics. Articles will include: Thyroid Ultrasound, Part 1: Technique and Diffuse Disease; Thyroid Ultrasonography, Part 2: Nodules; Thyroid: Nuclear Medicine Update; Thyroid Cytology: Challenges in the Pursuit of Low-Grade Malignancies; Diagnosis and Treatment of Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma; Thyroid Carcinoma: The Surgeon’s Perspective; Imaging Surveillance of Differentiated Thyroid Cancer; Parathyroid Imaging; Adrenal Imaging: From Addison to Algorithms; Imaging of Neuroendocrine Tumors; Imaging of the Pituitary, and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 2nd June 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455711499
About the Authors
Mitchell E. Tublin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair of Radiology, Chief, Abdominal Imaging Section, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania