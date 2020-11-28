Endocrine Imaging , An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 58-6

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Endocrine Imaging and is edited by Dr. Mark E. Lockhart. Articles will include: Molecular imaging in the head and neck: Diagnosis and therapy; Endocrine imaging: The referring clinician perspective; Thyroid disease in the age of incidental findings; Normal thyroid: US with technical pearls and pitfalls; Thyroid diffuse and nodular disease ultrasound; CT and MRI of thyroid disease; Multimodality imaging of neuroendocrine tumors; Neck, thyroid, and parathyroid imaging procedures; Parathyroid imaging; Neuroimaging of pituitary disease; Adrenal imaging; Neuroendocrine tumors: Imaging of treatment and follow-up; and more!