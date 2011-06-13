Endocrine Hypertension, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 40-2
1st Edition
This important issue of Endocrinology Clinics is devoted to the unique topic of endocrine-adrenal and steroid hypertension. The following topics are covered. An overview of endocrine systems and hypertension; accuracy and cost effectiveness of screening for adrenal-endocrine hypertension; pheochromocytoma and related chromaffin cell tumors in adreno-medullary disease; variants, detection, and treatment of Cushing’s Syndrome; how glucocorticoids cause hypertension and cardiovascular disease; primary aldosteronism, Conn’s diagnosis and management; familial or genetic primary aldosteronism in Gordon’s Sydrome; Liddle’s Syndrome, Bartter, Gitelman, and related disorders of high and low pressure and pregnancy-related hypertension due to MR mutation; glucocorticoid remediable hypertension; low rennin hypertension in childhood; ovarian hypertension and PCOS; and oral contraceptives and hypertension.
- 216
- English
- © Saunders 2011
- 13th June 2011
- Saunders
- 9781455704415
Lawrence Krakoff Author
Mount Sinai Medical Center