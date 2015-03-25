Endocrine Disruption and Human Health
1st Edition
Endocrine Disruption and Human Health starts with an overview of what endocrine disruptors are, the issues surrounding them, and the source of these chemicals in the ecosystem. This is followed by an overview of the mechanisms of action and assay systems. The third section includes chapters written by specialists on different aspects of concern for the effects of endocrine disruption on human health. Finally, the authors consider the risk assessment of endocrine disruptors and the pertinent regulation developed by the EU, the US FDA, as well as REACH and NGOs. The book has been written for researchers and research clinicians interested in learning about the actions of endocrine disruptors and current evidence justifying concerns for human health but is useful for those approaching the subject for the first time, graduate students, and advanced undergraduate students.
- Provides readers with access to a range of information from the basic mechanisms and assays to cutting-edge research investigating concerns for human health
- Presents a comprehensive, translational look at all aspects of endocrine disruption and its effects on human health
- Offers guidance on the risk assessment of endocrine disruptors and current relevant regulatory considerations
Biomedical researchers and graduate students new to endocrine disruptors and the effects of endocrine disruption on human health, across the fields of toxicology, endocrinology, and cancer research
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Section 1: Overview and Scope
- Chapter 1. What Are Endocrine Disrupters and Where Are They Found?
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Historical Background
- 1.3 Evidence for Endocrine Disruption in Wildlife Populations and How This May Predict Effects on Human Health
- 1.4 Which Hormones Are Disrupted by EDCs?
- 1.5 How Do EDCs Disrupt Hormone Action?
- 1.6 Which Chemicals Are Sources of Human Exposure to Endocrine Disrupters?
- References
- Chapter 2. How Could Endocrine Disrupters Affect Human Health?
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Entry into Human Tissues
- 2.3 Can EDCs Be Absorbed from Dermal Application?
- 2.4 Tissue Measurements
- 2.5 Role of Metabolism in Biological Activity of EDCs
- 2.6 Biological Availability
- 2.7 Dose-Response Considerations
- 2.8 Effect of Exposure to Mixtures of Chemicals
- 2.9 Effect of Timing of Exposure
- 2.10 Transgenerational Effects
- 2.11 EDCs Do Not Have the Same Effect in All Tissues
- 2.12 EDCs Do Not Have the Same Effects in Every Individual: The Interaction of Genetics with Environment
- References
- Section 2: Mechanisms and Assay Systems
- Chapter 3. Disrupters of Estrogen Action and Synthesis
- 3.1 Physiological Actions of Estrogen and Implications of Disruption
- 3.2 Molecular Actions of Estrogen and Mechanisms of Disruption
- 3.3 Synthesis of Endogenous Estrogens and Disruption of Necessary Enzymatic Activities
- 3.4 Assay Systems
- 3.5 Environmental Estrogens
- References
- Chapter 4. Disruptors of Androgen Action and Synthesis
- 4.1 Physiological Actions of Androgens
- 4.2 Androgen Biosynthesis and Metabolism
- 4.3 Androgen Receptor
- 4.4 Role of Androgens and the AR in Human DiseaseS
- 4.5 Antiandrogens
- 4.6 Bioassays for the Evaluation of Disruptors of Androgenic Action
- 4.7 Environmental Disruptors of Androgenic Action
- References
- Chapter 5. Disrupters of Thyroid Hormone Action and Synthesis
- 5.1 The Importance of the Thyroid Hormonal System for Human Health
- 5.2 Disruption of the Thyroid Hormonal System
- 5.3 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 6. Disruption of Other Receptor Systems: Progesterone and Glucocorticoid Receptors, Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptors, Pregnane X Receptor, and Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Progesterone Receptor
- 6.3 Glucocorticoid Receptor
- 6.4 Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptors
- 6.5 Pregnane X Receptor
- 6.6 Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor
- 6.7 Prostaglandins
- 6.8 How Many Other Receptors May Be Disrupted?
- References
- Chapter 7. Nonmonotonic Responses in Endocrine Disruption
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 What Is Nonmonotonicity?
- 7.3 Nonmonotonicity in Pharmacology, Endocrinology, and Nutrition
- 7.4 Mechanisms for Nonmonotonicity
- 7.5 Nonmonotonicity for EDCs
- 7.6 Ongoing Debate on EDCs and Nonmonotonicity
- 7.7 How Does Nonmonotonicity Influence Chemical Safety Assessments?
- 7.8 Low Dose, a Related Issue
- 7.9 Conclusions
- References
- Section 3: Concerns for Human Health
- Chapter 8. Endocrine Disruption and Female Reproductive Health
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Major Targets of Endocrine Disruption for Female Reproductive Health
- 8.3 Sources of Endocrine Disruption for Female Reproductive Health
- 8.4 Exposure to DES and Consequences for Female Reproductive Health
- 8.5 Pubertal Development
- 8.6 Disorders of the Ovary
- 8.7 Uterine Disorders
- 8.8 Benign Breast Disease
- 8.9 Final Comments
- References
- Chapter 9. Endocrine Disruption and Male Reproductive Health
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 What Are the Endocrine Targets for Disruption of Male Reproductive Health?
- 9.3 Sources and Timing of Endocrine Disruption for Male Reproductive Health
- 9.4 Exposure to DES in Utero and Fetal Origin of Endocrine Dysfunction in Men
- 9.5 Exposure to EDCs in Adult Life and Gynecomastia
- 9.6 Urogenital Tract Malformations
- 9.7 Sperm Counts and Sperm Quality as Indicators of Fertility
- 9.8 Testicular Dysgenesis Syndrome
- 9.9 Pubertal Development
- 9.10 Prostatic Hyperplasia
- 9.11 Gender Identity
- 9.12 Final Comments
- References
- Chapter 10. Endocrine Disruption and Cancer of Reproductive Tissues
- 10.1 Introduction: How Could Endocrine Disruption Affect Cancer?
- 10.2 Cancers in Female Reproductive Tissues
- 10.3 Cancers in Male Reproductive Tissues
- 10.4 Final Comments
- References
- Chapter 11. Endocrine Disruption of Thyroid Function: Chemicals, Mechanisms, and Toxicopathology
- 11.1 Endocrinology of the HPT Axis
- 11.2 Examples of Chemical Disrupters of Thyroid Function
- 11.3 Characteristic Toxicopathology of the Thyroid Gland
- 11.4 Regulatory Considerations and Toxicology Strategy for Examining Thyroid Functional Disruption
- 11.5 Evidence of Environmentally Mediated Thyroid Endocrine Disruption: Relevance to Human Health
- References
- Chapter 12. Endocrine Disruption of Adrenocortical Function
- 12.1 Endocrinology of the HPA Axis and Physiological Actions of Adrenocortical Steroids
- 12.2 Steroidogenic Pathway and Examples of Chemical Disrupters
- 12.3 Toxicology Strategy for Examining Adrenocortical Functional Disruption
- 12.4 Factors Predisposing the Adrenal Cortex to Toxicity
- 12.5 Evidence of Environmentally Mediated Adrenal Endocrine Disruption: Relevance to Human Health
- References
- Chapter 13. Endocrine Disruption of Developmental Pathways and Children’s Health
- 13.1 Overview
- 13.2 Developmental End Points of Concern (Figure 13.1)
- 13.3 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 14. Effects of Endocrine Disrupters on Immune Function and Inflammation
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Immune and Inflammatory Alterations Associated with the “Dirty Dozen” EDCs
- 14.3 Information on Other EDCs
- 14.4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 15. Endocrine Disruption and Disorders of Energy Metabolism
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 EDCs and Obesity
- 15.3 EDCs and Metabolic Syndrome
- 15.4 EDCs and Type 2 Diabetes
- 15.5 EDCs and CVD
- 15.6 Final Comments on Obesogens and Disease
- References
- Section 4: Public Policy and Regulatory Considerations
- Chapter 16. An Introduction to the Challenges for Risk Assessment of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Risk Assessment for EDCs
- 16.3 Value and Limitations of Different Types of Evidence
- 16.4 How Is Regulation Brought About in Different Countries?
- 16.5 Role of Nongovernmental Organizations
- 16.6 Role of the Mass Media and Citizen Responsibility
- 16.7 Precautionary Principle
- References
- Chapter 17. Regulatory Considerations for Endocrine Disrupters in Food
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Manufactured Food Contaminants
- 17.3 Naturally Occurring Food Contaminants
- 17.4 Natural Food Constituents
- 17.5 Assay Models for Endocrine Disruptive Activity
- 17.6 Conclusion and Future Directions
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 18. Considerations of Endocrine Disrupters in Drinking Water
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Standards and Guidelines
- 18.3 Overview of Sewage Treatment
- 18.4 Fate of SEs During Sewage Treatment
- 18.5 Removal of EDCs During Sewage Treatment
- 18.6 Overview of Drinking Water Treatment
- 18.7 Removal of EDCs During Drinking Water Treatment
- 18.8 Occurrence of EDCs in Drinking Water
- 18.9 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 19. Regulatory Considerations for Dermal Application of Endocrine Disrupters in Personal Care Products
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Where Are EDCs Found in PCPs?
- 19.3 Evidence That EDCs Can Be Absorbed from Dermal Application of Cosmetics
- 19.4 Reported Cases Where Absorption of EDCs from PCPs Has Affected Human Endocrine Health
- 19.5 Dermal Exposure and Measurement in Human Tissue
- 19.6 The Potential for Placental Transfer and Exposure in Utero from Dermally Applied Cosmetics
- 19.7 Regulatory Considerations for Cosmetic Products
- References
- Appendix
- List of Abbreviations
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 25th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128011393
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011201
"...a comprehensive resource for toxicology students and practitioners...the first book that specifically focuses in detail on endocrine disruption and its related human health issues. Score: 96 - 4 Stars" --Doody's