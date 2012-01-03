Endocrine Disorders During Pregnancy, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 40-4

This issue of Endocrinology Clinics covers essential updates in a range of common endocrine disorders that are of special concern during pregnancy, as well as endocrine problems that can arise due to pregnancy. A variety of thyroid, pituitary, adrenal, and hypertensive disorders are covered, as well as calcium and bone metabolism disorders during pregnancy and lactation. Diagnosis and treatment of gestational diabetes, and pregestational diabetes are addressed. Iodine disorders in pregnancy and lactation are covered. Hyperprolactinemia and infertility are also addressed. Special concerns of obesity in women with reproductive dysfunction are considered. An in-depth guide to achieving a successful pregnancy with PCOS is provided