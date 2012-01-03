Endocrine Disorders During Pregnancy, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455779826, 9781455709175

Endocrine Disorders During Pregnancy, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 40-4

1st Edition

Authors: Rachel Pollack Lois Jovanovič
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455779826
eBook ISBN: 9781455709175
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd January 2012
Description

This issue of Endocrinology Clinics covers essential updates in a range of common endocrine disorders that are of special concern during pregnancy, as well as endocrine problems that can arise due to pregnancy.  A variety of thyroid, pituitary, adrenal, and hypertensive disorders are covered, as well as calcium and bone metabolism disorders during pregnancy and lactation.  Diagnosis and treatment of gestational diabetes, and pregestational diabetes are addressed.  Iodine disorders in pregnancy and lactation are covered.  Hyperprolactinemia and infertility are also addressed.  Special concerns of obesity in women with reproductive dysfunction are considered.  An in-depth guide to achieving a successful pregnancy with PCOS is provided

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455779826
eBook ISBN:
9781455709175

About the Authors

Rachel Pollack Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Lois Jovanovič Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

