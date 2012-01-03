Endocrine Disorders During Pregnancy, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 40-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Endocrinology Clinics covers essential updates in a range of common endocrine disorders that are of special concern during pregnancy, as well as endocrine problems that can arise due to pregnancy. A variety of thyroid, pituitary, adrenal, and hypertensive disorders are covered, as well as calcium and bone metabolism disorders during pregnancy and lactation. Diagnosis and treatment of gestational diabetes, and pregestational diabetes are addressed. Iodine disorders in pregnancy and lactation are covered. Hyperprolactinemia and infertility are also addressed. Special concerns of obesity in women with reproductive dysfunction are considered. An in-depth guide to achieving a successful pregnancy with PCOS is provided
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 3rd January 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455779826
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709175
About the Authors
Rachel Pollack Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Lois Jovanovič Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Sansum Diabetes Research Institute