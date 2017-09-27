Endocrine Biomarkers

"There is a need for an endocrine text that combines clinical endocrinology with appropriate use of the laboratory since endocrine practice so heavily relies on laboratory testing.This need has been met by this excellent concise well written and easily understandable text book.The format is particularly appealing incorporating endocrine pathophysiology with appropriate and judicious use of laboratory testing and analysis.

Intended for family physicians ,medical students,allied health practitioners and clinical chemists, it also provides a useful reference text for anyone interested in correctly assessing endocrine disease.Written by faculty primarily from the University of Calgary admirably led by Dr Hossein Sadrzadeh and Dr Gregory Kline. I endorse this book and look forward to continued updates as new hormone discoveries are made and new tests are developed. This book should allow us to adhere to the principle of ‘choosing wisely." --Robert G. Josse, BSc, MBBS, FRCP(UK), FRCPC, FACP, FACE, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Associate Scientist, Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute, Professor of Medicine and Nutritional Sciences, University of Toronto