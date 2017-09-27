Endocrine Biomarkers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128034125, 9780128034187

Endocrine Biomarkers

1st Edition

Clinicians and Clinical Chemists in Partnership

Editors: Hossein Sadrzadeh Gregory Kline
eBook ISBN: 9780128034187
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128034125
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th September 2017
Page Count: 478
Description

Endocrine Biomarkers: Clinical Aspects and Laboratory Determination covers all the pre-analytical variables that can affect test results, both in the clinic and laboratory. Biomarkers of endocrine and bone diseases are discussed from both clinical and laboratory perspectives, and the authors elaborate on the teamwork-based app+roach between the clinician and the laboratory professional in the diagnosis and management of endocrine and bone disorders.

Discussions include test utilization, laboratory measurement methods, harmonization and standardization, interpretation of results, and reference intervals. Each chapter ends with a discussion of one or two relevant cases with shared opinions from both a clinician and a clinical chemist. Each chapter also includes a summary box outlining key points and common pitfalls in the use of specific disease biomarkers and tests.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the traditional, current, and emerging clinical chemistry tests for endocrine and bone diseases, along with their application in individual clinical management
  • Presents a brief discussion of each disorder and its respective interrelationships, along with laboratory methodologies that can be used to aid in evaluation of disorders
  • Reviews common approaches to the measurement of the relevant hormones, with a special focus on measures that require a structured clinical testing scenario
  • Reviews novel chemistry tests as potential means of future diagnostic tests
  • Provides an overview of the current methodology and controversies in the concept of target lipid levels, paying particular attention to the role of clinical chemistry in helping to implement population health targets

Readership

Residents, fellows and professionals in molecular pathology, lab medicine, clinical chemistry, and medical genetics; endocrinologists

Table of Contents

1. Preanalytical Variables
2. Thyroid
3. Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome, and Cardiovascular Risk
4. Bone Metabolism
5. Adrenal Cortex and Hypertension
6. Parathyroid Glands, Calcitropic Hormones and Mineral Metabolism
7. Neuroendocrinology
8. Pituitary Endocrine Markers
9. Reproductive Endocrinology

About the Editor

Hossein Sadrzadeh

Hossein Sadrzadeh, PhD, DABCC, FACB Clinical Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Calgary and Section Chief of Clinical Biochemistry, Calgary Laboratory Services, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Gregory Kline

Gregory Kline, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Endocrinology University of Calgary, Canada

Reviews

"There is a need for an endocrine text that combines clinical endocrinology with appropriate use of the laboratory since endocrine practice so heavily relies on laboratory testing.This need has been met by this excellent concise　 well written and easily understandable text book.The format is particularly appealing incorporating endocrine pathophysiology with appropriate and judicious use of laboratory testing and analysis.

Intended for family physicians ,medical students,allied health practitioners and clinical chemists, it also provides a 　useful reference text for anyone interested in correctly assessing endocrine disease.Written by faculty primarily from the University of Calgary admirably led by Dr Hossein Sadrzadeh and Dr Gregory Kline. I endorse this book and look forward to continued updates as new hormone discoveries are made and new tests are developed. This book should allow us to adhere to the principle of ‘choosing wisely." --Robert G. Josse, BSc, MBBS, FRCP(UK), FRCPC, FACP, FACE, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Associate Scientist, Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute, Professor of Medicine and Nutritional Sciences, University of Toronto

