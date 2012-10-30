Endocrine and Reproductive Physiology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323087049, 9780323088282

Endocrine and Reproductive Physiology

4th Edition

Mosby Physiology Monograph Series (with Student Consult Online Access)

Authors: Bruce White Susan Porterfield
eBook ISBN: 9780323088282
Paperback ISBN: 9780323087049
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to the Endocrine System

  2. Endocrine Function of the Gastrointestinal Tract

  3. Energy Metabolism

  4. Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis

  5. Hypothalamus-Pituitary Complex

  6. The Thyroid Gland

  7. The Adrenal Gland

  8. Life Cycle of the Male and Female Reproductive Systems

  9. The Male Reproductive System

  10. The Female Reproductive System

  11. Fertilization, Pregnancy, and Lactation

Appendix A: Answers to Self-Study Problems

Appendix B: Comprehensive Multiple-Choice Examination

Appendix C: Hormone Ranges

Appendix D: Abbreviations and Symbols

Description

Endocrine and Reproductive Physiology, a volume in the Mosby Physiology Monograph Series, explains the fundamentals of endocrine and reproductive physiology in a clear and concise manner. This medical textbook gives you a basic understanding of how endocrine and metabolic physiology affects other body systems in health and disease, including the clinical dimensions of reproductive endocrinology.

Key Features

  • Bridge the gap between normal function and disease with pathophysiology content throughout the book.

  • Easily master the material in your systems-based curriculum with learning objectives, Clinical Concept boxes, chapter summaries, and self-study questions.

  • Understand complex concepts by examining almost 200 clear, 2-color diagrams.

  • Apply what you've learned to real-life clinical situations using featured clinical commentaries.

  • Take your learning wherever you go – this title is also available as an eBook!

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323088282
Paperback ISBN:
9780323087049

About the Authors

Bruce White Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Cell Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center, Framington, CT

Susan Porterfield Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiology and Endocrinology, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, GA

