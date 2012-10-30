Endocrine and Reproductive Physiology
4th Edition
Mosby Physiology Monograph Series (with Student Consult Online Access)
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the Endocrine System
- Endocrine Function of the Gastrointestinal Tract
- Energy Metabolism
- Calcium and Phosphate Homeostasis
- Hypothalamus-Pituitary Complex
- The Thyroid Gland
- The Adrenal Gland
- Life Cycle of the Male and Female Reproductive Systems
- The Male Reproductive System
- The Female Reproductive System
- Fertilization, Pregnancy, and Lactation
Appendix A: Answers to Self-Study Problems
Appendix B: Comprehensive Multiple-Choice Examination
Appendix C: Hormone Ranges
Appendix D: Abbreviations and Symbols
Description
Endocrine and Reproductive Physiology, a volume in the Mosby Physiology Monograph Series, explains the fundamentals of endocrine and reproductive physiology in a clear and concise manner. This medical textbook gives you a basic understanding of how endocrine and metabolic physiology affects other body systems in health and disease, including the clinical dimensions of reproductive endocrinology.
Key Features
- Bridge the gap between normal function and disease with pathophysiology content throughout the book.
- Easily master the material in your systems-based curriculum with learning objectives, Clinical Concept boxes, chapter summaries, and self-study questions.
- Understand complex concepts by examining almost 200 clear, 2-color diagrams.
- Apply what you've learned to real-life clinical situations using featured clinical commentaries.
- Take your learning wherever you go – this title is also available as an eBook!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 30th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323088282
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323279598
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323087049
About the Authors
Bruce White Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Cell Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center, Framington, CT
Susan Porterfield Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiology and Endocrinology, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, GA