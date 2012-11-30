Endocrine and Reproductive Physiology, 4e - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131234259

Endocrine and Reproductive Physiology, 4e

4th Edition

Authors: Bruce White Susan Porterfield
Paperback ISBN: 9788131234259
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th November 2012
Page Count: 312
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131234259

About the Author

Bruce White

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Cell Biology, University of Connecticut Health Center, Framington, CT

Susan Porterfield

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiology and Endocrinology, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, GA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.