Endocrine and Neuropsychiatric Disorders, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323188524, 9780323188531

Endocrine and Neuropsychiatric Disorders, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, Volume 42-3

1st Edition

Authors: Eliza Geer
eBook ISBN: 9780323188531
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188524
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th September 2013
Description

This issue of Endocrinology Clinics brings the reader up to date on the important advances in research in endocrinology topics covered include reproduced psychiatry. Guest edited by Eliza Geer, the topics covered include stress, sleep disorders, antipsychotic medications, eating disorders, insulin resistance, drug and alcohol addictions and more.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323188531
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323188524

About the Authors

Eliza Geer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai School of Medicine

