Endocrine and Neuropsychiatric Disorders, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, Volume 42-3
1st Edition
Authors: Eliza Geer
eBook ISBN: 9780323188531
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188524
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th September 2013
Description
This issue of Endocrinology Clinics brings the reader up to date on the important advances in research in endocrinology topics covered include reproduced psychiatry. Guest edited by Eliza Geer, the topics covered include stress, sleep disorders, antipsychotic medications, eating disorders, insulin resistance, drug and alcohol addictions and more.
About the Authors
Eliza Geer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai School of Medicine
