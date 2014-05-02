Endocrine and Metabolic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323297035, 9780323297042

Endocrine and Metabolic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 32-2

1st Edition

Authors: George Willis
eBook ISBN: 9780323297042
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323297035
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd May 2014
Description

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics edited by Drs. George Willis and Tyson Pillow focuses on Endocrine and Metabolic Emergencies and covers topics such as: Diabetes Mellitus, Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism, Adrenal Emergencies, Derangements of Potassium, Derangements of Sodium/Water Balance, Derangements of Calcium, Magnesium, and Phosphorus, Metabolic Acidosis, Neonatal Endocrine Emergencies and more.

About the Authors

George Willis Author

Emergency Medicine University of Maryland School of Medicine

