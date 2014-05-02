Endocrine and Metabolic Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America, Volume 32-2
1st Edition
Authors: George Willis
eBook ISBN: 9780323297042
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323297035
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd May 2014
Description
This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics edited by Drs. George Willis and Tyson Pillow focuses on Endocrine and Metabolic Emergencies and covers topics such as: Diabetes Mellitus, Hypothyroidism, Hyperthyroidism, Adrenal Emergencies, Derangements of Potassium, Derangements of Sodium/Water Balance, Derangements of Calcium, Magnesium, and Phosphorus, Metabolic Acidosis, Neonatal Endocrine Emergencies and more.
Details
About the Authors
George Willis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emergency Medicine University of Maryland School of Medicine
